Soweto Theatre presents hard-hitting masterpiece 'Red Femicycle' on GBV

Soweto Theatre joins thousands of South Africans in the fight against the second pandemic that is devastating the nation, gender-based violence (GBV). This comes shortly after the activation of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign on Wednesday, November 25. The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign is a United Nations campaign, which takes place annually from 25 November (International Day of No Violence against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day). In commemoration of the annual event, the Soweto Theatre is presenting a hard-hitting masterpiece titled, the “Red Femicyle”, on Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 2. “Red Femicycle” aims to raise awareness of the daily bloodshed against women and children in South Africa.

’Red Femicycle’. Picture: Supplied

A performance art piece led by Albert ’Ibokwe’ Khoza, featuring Oupa Sibeko, Lerato Matolodi and Musa Zwane, follows an abusive relationship that circles back and forth between love, hate, loathing, and violence.

The story is told through a nonlinear timeframe by the use of live performance, story telling, music, photography, and video.

Through her sexuality and traditional practice, Ibokwe expresses her thoughts by moving between different artistic mediums to outline social ills and what her divergent nature sees and interprets about the world she lives in, critically questioning her surroundings, her leaders and life itself.

Commenting on the show, she said: "'The Red Femicycle' happens every month, every day, every hour, every minute, sometimes without the cramps.

"This is an offering and tribute to the spirit of matriarchs that have shaped and influenced me, my mother, my grandmothers to my initiators and the many strong women who have been stripped of their dignity and worth.

She added:” I'm no activist, I am no feminist but I am a humanist. I have no answers nor do I have a major life-changing solution but I understand the impact this work will have on me and other humans.

“I will stand up and speak on woman issues as man categorised by biology but I will also speak and stand for a woman as a non-gender appropriate human being.

In an effort to paint a picture of a relationship so familiar and yet so broken, the “Red Femicycle” attempts to build a vivid account of the experiences we all know so well, either as the victims of a gender-based crime or as perpetrators.

“It is a reflection on the bloodshed of woman and children. We are challenged to face reality and therefore ask ourselves, what it will take to make it stop,” added Ibokwe.

Event Information:

Venue: Soweto Theatre, Johannesburg

Date: 1 and 2 December 2020

Time: 8pm

Tickets: R100, available at Webtickets.