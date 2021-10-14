Sun City celebrates Diwali Festival of Lights

Guests of Sun City can celebrate Diwali, festival of lights and the start of the Hindu New Year in more than one way from Friday, 5 November to Saturday, 6 November 2021. Diwali is a five-day festival of lights, celebrated by millions around the world and this year starts on 04 November 2021.

The celebration of lights happens with candles, firecrackers and diyas (clay lamps) that signify the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Sun City is hosting Diwali celebrations over the weekend for guests to see the new year in with a bang. The Soho hotel reception will have Diwali themed décor and a beautiful Diwali photo-op will be set up in Sun Central, where guests can have fun taking their own photos and selfies.

Saturday will see the Grand Diwali Show at the Valley of Waves. The 1-hour music and dance show will showcase modern and classical performances bringing the colour and energy of Bollywood to life with a broad appeal to start the evening. Limited space available due to Covid regulations. After the show, a beautiful display of Fireworks will take place where guests can enjoy the view from the Monkey Spring Plaza and Valley of Waves.

For those looking to book their accommodation, can do so directly via the new Sun International online booking engine. EVENT DETAILS TIME: Saturday, 6 November 2021