Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Picture: Instagram

The multi-award-winning artist and global ministry pastor Tasha Cobbs Leonard is excited to be performing in South Africa. The gospel star will be performing live at the TicketPro Dome, Johannesburg on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9.

“I’m so excited about what God is going to do...bring your friends, your whole family. Lives are about to be changed forever,” said Cobbs-Leonard.

This is the first time that Cobbs-Leonard will perform as the headline artist in South Africa and fans can not only expect to hear all her uplifting hits but also her passionate messages of faith and praise Tasha Cobbs-Leonard has enjoyed extraordinary success with major industry accomplishments that include a Grammy Award for Best.

Concert-goers can also look forward to a spectacular line up which includes Ntokozo Mbambo, Khaya Mthethwa, Ayanda Ntazi, and Nokwethemba Mchunu.