Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Picture: Instagram

The multi-award-winning artist and global ministry pastor Tasha Cobbs Leonard is excited to be performing in South Africa.

The gospel star will be performing live at the TicketPro Dome, Johannesburg on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9.

“I’m so excited about what God is going to do...bring your friends, your whole family. Lives are about to be changed forever,” said Cobbs-Leonard.

This is the first time that Cobbs-Leonard will perform as the headline artist in South Africa and fans can not only expect to hear all her uplifting hits but also her passionate messages of faith and praise Tasha Cobbs-Leonard has enjoyed extraordinary success with major industry accomplishments that include a Grammy Award for Best. 

Concert-goers can also look forward to a spectacular line up which includes Ntokozo Mbambo, Khaya Mthethwa, Ayanda Ntazi, and Nokwethemba Mchunu.

Through her music and ministries, the “Break Every Chain” hitmaker has brought hope and faith to countless audiences across the globe.

She started her solo music career in 2010, with the independently self-released album Smile. This got the attention of EMI Gospel (now Motown Gospel), and they released her EP, Grace, on February 5, 2013. The singles "Break Every Chain" and "For Your Glory"  reached number one on the Hot Gospel Songs charts. 

At the 56th Annual Grammy Awards in 2014, Cobbs took home Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance, winning her first Grammy. Cobbs was awarded the Gospel Artist of the Year, at the 2015 GMA Dove Awards.

Concert Information

Venue: TicketPro Dome

Date: 8 & 9 February 2020

Time: 3pm/2pm

Tickets: R545 - R4600, available at Computicket.