Thandiswa Mazwai gears up for her debut Africa Month virtual concert

Songstress Thandiswa Mazwai is gearing up for her first virtual concert taking place this Saturday, May 30, at the historic Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Her performance is part of the Africa Month celebrations by Brand South Africa and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in association with Constitution Hill. Thandiswa will be performing in their “Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert” which will feature other African artists including South Africa stalwart Madala Kunene and Senegalese legend Baaba Maal. The music icons will stream from Durban and Dakar respectively before King Tha takes the stage at The Constitution Hill. The concert will be produced by Bassline Live.

Elaborating on the show Brad Holmes of Bassline Live says: "With the Covid 19 restrictions in place, Bassline Live's annual festival celebrating Africa Day, which is traditionally held at the Constitution Hill in May, has been postponed till further notice.

"Bearing this in mind, we are very amped up and proud to be producing this live-streamed concert for Brand SA and contributing to Play Your Part Africa by bringing our very own superstar songstress Thandiswa Mazwai into people’s homes via their screens to celebrate, commemorate and enjoy what it is to be African, and at the same time staying safe.”

The Women's Jail at Joburg's Constitution Hill is a significant place for Mazwai to be making her live streaming debut during the national lockdown.

Commenting on the show, the award winning singer says: "So many historic events have happened at the Constitution Hill, this is undoubtedly also one of them, as the world is changed by corona, I feel honoured to be able to share positive vibrations throughout the mama land and the world.

"Corona has had devastating effects on people's lives around the world. I am afraid to leave home and do something so social, but we still require the same bravery today as we did before corona.

"History is made by the brave, so as I prepare for this with my band I’m going to wear my mask, keep safe distances, avoid communal surfaces and wash my hands with soap. What a crazy way of being. When President Ramaphosa said kissing and hugging were a thing of the past I shed a tear. The healing power of music is needed now more than ever."

Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson commented on show, "In the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic let us be reminded of our struggle heritage and draw on our ability to overcome even the direst of crises. The Women’s Jail once incarcerated icons and heroines of our Liberation Struggle - Winnie Mandela; Albertina Sisulu; Fatima Meer and Barbara Hogan.

"Their leadership in the fight for women’s rights; equality and freedom were crucial in laying the foundation for our democracy and will continue to inspire women to rise for generations to come.

"There is no better synergy for this project than having Thandiswa Mazwai, a strong female activist of our times perform here. May the spirit of the phenomenal women who came before her, be an inspiration."

The show will be streaming SkyRoomLive from 8pm, to be part of the historic concert click here. The show is free.