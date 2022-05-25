The Culture Squad hosting Africa Day Celebration 2022 event

In commemoration of Africa Day 2022, LoCrate Market, MTV Base and BET will be hosting a four-day series of events at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. This is in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and will be held from May 25 to 28.

The two main themes of this year's Africa Day celebration are “A Collaborative Africa” and “United Colours of Africa”. “A collaborative Africa” is one in which all Africans are prepared to work together to improve each other's livelihoods, enterprises, and initiatives for the betterment of our future. The “United Colours of Africa” addresses the socio-economic concerns that plague societies.

Africa Day encourages diversity and inclusion for those who want to be a part of Africa's future, especially the LGBTQI+ community, through this festival. Some of the activities over the course of the four days will include Hybrid Business Talks, Art Exhibitions, an African Food & Craft Market, and a Music Festival at the Constitution Hill. The culture squad, Lerai Rakoditse, Nomalanga Shozi, Shamiso, Tshego ‘Koke’ Mosupye and Leddi G, will be hosting The Africa Day Celebrations 2022 instalment.

Attendees and viewers will be treated to a speculator show filled with Africa's hottest artists. The performing artists include DBN Gogo, Mpho Sebina, Blxckie, Pheelz, and Brothers of Peace. "After two years of virtual Africa Day celebrations, we are thrilled to finally have on-the-ground activities that will bring people together to celebrate the uniqueness of the continent, connect with each other as well as explore opportunities for creative enterprise and business ideas development," Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Paramount, said.

Expressing her delight over the programme, Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe said, “Africa Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come in restoring and growing Africa and where we need to go to achieve the Africa we want. “The coming together of Africans is paramount if we are to build a united and able Africa”. “Gauteng is a melting-pot and cultural hub of individuals from different countries throughout Africa, with so many stories waiting to be told.

"The creative industry is an incredible gateway to understanding your fellow man, with storytelling in films being particularly powerful in building a greater sense of relatability, unity and cohesion in our society," said Ms Busisiwe Mhaga, Chairperson, Gauteng Film Commission (GFC). The celebrations aim to promote an inclusive and non-discriminatory society and would welcome anyone and everyone that is proud to celebrate our African heritage. The sounds, images, and rhythms of Africa will once again unite Africans this Africa Day, and festival-goers can expect to experience a dazzling showcase of African excellence.