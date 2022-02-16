The Delicious International Food and Music Festival is back

When Covid-19 hit South Africa many cultural events across the country were cancelled and organisers who made a living from such events, were left crippled financially. Some organisers though continued to adapt to the “new normal” by using alternative platforms to celebrate the festivals and also support the local economy.

Food and drink festival organisers were creatively pivoting in the midst of a pandemic. Not just a celebration of indulgence and consumption, food and beverage festivals are a celebration of diverse communities; whether centred around a particular style of cooking, or by delving into regional specialities. They function as a method of bringing people together to break bread while sharing an experience and a meal – an opportunity to try something new. And by the look of things, some of these events are slowly coming back to life.

Last week, the Delicious International Food and Music Festival, which is one of the largest events in the country, opened up early bird tickets on the back of the president’s State of The Nation Address (Sona). And after two years, they are one of the early movers dipping their toes in the water, banking on a return to normal when the much loved festival returns in September. This music festival for food lovers launched seven years ago. They took the entertainment and culinary world by storm in its debut in Johannesburg in October 2013.

Headlining the music was Jamiroquai, supported by a host of top South African artists. UK celebrity chefs Aldo Zilli, Ed Baines, and John Burton Race displayed their signature dishes at their own pop-up restaurants. The last three iterations of the event were held at the revamped Kyalami Grand Prix circuit where visitors indulged in the best food and music Johannesburg had to offer.

Director of the event, Lloyd Cornwall says they are encouraged by the improving environment around the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and are hoping that the country may be at a new normal stage that allows food festivals and live music events to take place, come September. "It's been a long two years and we're looking forward to celebrating some incredible food and music once again. The long-awaited opening up of live entertainment comes at a much needed time for an industry that has really been hard hit," says Cornwall. The annual two-day sell-out festival has attracted some of the biggest names in the international, African and local food and music industries including Chaka Khan, Erykah Badu, Hugh Masekela, Black Coffee, Louie Vega; chefs Reuben Riffel, Siba Mtongana and J Something, amongst others.