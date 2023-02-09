The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival is back to tickle the funnybone

Comedy lovers are in for a treat as the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) returns over three hilariously jam-packed days. Established in 2015, the JICF has become one of the biggest celebrations of stand-up comedy on the continent.

Story continues below Advertisement

It showcases the very best in local and international comedy talent performing to thousands of fans in multiple shows across the various venues at the Joburg Theatre. The festival is known for bringing comedy giants from all over SA and internationally. Jason Goliath. Picture: Supplied This time round, the line-up boasts the likes of Tats Nkonzo, Dalin Oliver, Jason Goliath, Rob van Vuuren, Eugene Khoza, Khanyisa Bunu, Yaaseen Barnes, Lihle Msimang, Brian Aylward, Carvin Goldstone, Justice Khubeka, Stella Dlangalala, Thenjiwe and Felix Hlope to name a few.

International acts confirmed thus far are African giants BasketMouth (Nigeria), Aliya Kanani (Canada) and Emo Majok (Australia), who are set to impress Joburg audiences with their unique comedy and views on the African experience. Proudly brought to you in partnership with Comedy Central (DStv 122), BET Africa (DStv 129), IOL and in association with the Department of Arts & Culture, JICF is set to deliver some much-needed laughs. This year marks the eighth edition of JICF, the largest independent international comedy festival in Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The three-day comedy showcase is taking place at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, east of Joburg, from March 31 to April 2. Friday starts with three ComedyCon Podcast sessions hosted by Donovan Goliath, followed by a spectacular comedy feast, “Mzansi’s Finest”, hosted by Mashabela, featuring top vernacular language comics in SA. This will be followed by a not-to-be missed solo show by Khanyisa Bunu.

Story continues below Advertisement

Saturday has its own three ComedyCon Podcast sessions, an “English Gala” presented by a trailblazing local ensemble entitled “HomeGrown and Hilarious” as well as the “Stand Up Africa” show, and an international comedy gala experience. Sunday will see more local talent take to the stage for an unforgettable show to round off this year’s festival. JICF organiser, Kate Goliath, says: “We are looking forward to hosting the festival at a new venue this year as well as being able to have much bigger audiences attend this year’s edition.