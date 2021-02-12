'The Love Bite Edition' stokes flame of love this Valentine’s Day

South Africa’s living legend Blondie Makhene has teamed up with actress and songstress Letoya Makhene and renowned jazz musician Ndyebo, for a musical celebration of love at the Soweto Theatre this weekend. The “Uhadi Guitar the Sound of Healing – The Love Bite Edition” is a two-day experience that will see the local musicians give audiences an undeniably intimate musical performance that promises healing and restoration of love. In a conversation with IOL Entertainment, Makhene said fans can expect fireworks, particularly from his performance with his daughter, “Generation: The Legacy” star Letoya. “Performing with my daughter is one of the best experiences I look forward to. Our performances are always electric and in every performance and stage, we bring it on. All I can say is, expect fireworks,” quipped the veteran singer. Letoya and Blondie Makhene. Picture: Instagram “Love is in the air, and no doubt South Africans could use some good love right now. There is no better way to bring it closer, but through The Love Bite concert," Ndyebo added.

He revealed: "We promise to create an environment for the audience to experience what it’s like to be serenaded by this great line-up for the two days from Uhadi-Guitar the sound of healing, an unplugged acoustic solo performance by myself and performances by the legendary Blonde Makhene, whose music continues to speak on life, joy and pain.”

Ndyebo arrived on the music scene in 2016 with his debut single, “Ivamna”. The single was featured on popular South African shows, including “Isibaya” and “Skeem Saam”.

His mystical and soul-soothing sounds of healing are known in ancient Xhosa as sounds of Uhadi, an indigenous Xhosa guitar that the ancients used for healing, and which appeared in Ndyebo's dream at the age of 19.

Nyebo. Picture: Supplied

On the show, Nyebo explained: “The story of Uhadi-guitar, the sound of healing is my musical journey of healing our world.

“I am humbled to be afforded the opportunity to bring healing through music at a time like this. This calling means life to me, healing is living.

“Uhadi-guitar the sound of healing is a music theatrical series. It is a narration of life, love, joy and pain. A series that first showed at the Soweto Theatre and later toured hotels around Gauteng and Limpopo.

“Ndyebo is the unmistakable man of love and laughter. Love Bite is his love language, thus the question: What is love bite in your language?” added Makhene.

The virtual concert kicks off on Saturday, February 13, when couples can enjoy the soothing sounds of love from the comfort of their homes. The show starts at 8pm.

On Sunday, February 14, love birds are invited to the Soweto Theatre for an afternoon of soulful bliss followed by a Q&A on love with Ndyebo and Blondie Makhene. The session starts at 3pm.

Tickets to “Uhadi-Guitar the Sound of Healing – The Love Bite Edition” are available from R180 to R250.

For more information and ticket sales, click here or call 0861 670 670.