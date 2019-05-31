Nolan North and Troy Baker. Picture: Instagram/Nolan North

Reed Exhibitions Africa and ReedPOP are slowly rolling out their line-up for the second Comic Con Africa that's set to take place later this year. Voice actors Nolan North and Troy Baker were on Thursday announced as the latest international stars, joining the likes of "Avengers" star Anthony Mackie and "100 Bullets" author Brian Azzarello as guests at the four-day convention, which will be held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Nolan North is best known for his performance as the protagonist of the Uncharted Franchise, "Nathan Drake." While Baker has voiced characters like The Joker in the Batman Arkham franchise to Joel in "The Last of Us," to mention a few.

The pair also take fans on a journey, using a range voices, emotions and stories while playing retro video games on their YouTube channel, Retro Replay.

The event runs from from 21 to 24 September.