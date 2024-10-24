The Pointer Sisters are coming to South Africa as part of their ‘I’m So Excited’ World Tour

The Pointer Sisters are coming to South Africa for two unforgettable concerts as part of their “I’m So Excited” World Tour. Backed by their full US. band and production, the legendary trio will set the stage on “Fire” in Cape Town at Grand Arena, GrandWest and in Pretoria at SunBet Arena, Time Square Casino, in March 2025.

In addition to the headline performance, audiences can look forward to two exciting opening acts. The dynamic, larger-than-life trio 3 Tons of Fun, along with multi-talented artist, entertainer and presenter, Emo Adams. The celebrated female group from Oakland, California have been captivating audiences for decades with their signature blend of pop, soul and funk. Founded by sisters Ruth, Anita, Bonnie and June, the group rose to fame in the 70s’ and 80’s with hits like “I’m So Excited”, “Fire”, “Automatic”, “Slow Hand”, “Neutron Dance” and “Jump (For My Love)”.

Ruth continues the family legacy, performing alongside her daughter, Issa and granddaughter, Sadako. Together, they bring a fresh yet nostalgic energy to the stage, bringing the Pointer Sisters’ legacy to life and keeping their timeless sound alive for new and old fans alike. Currently on tour in the US with the Commodores, followed by a “Legends of Love” show with Billy Ocean later this month, this powerhouse trio continue to mesmerise audiences worldwide. The Pointer Sisters promise an evening of non-stop energy and nostalgia and fans can expect a set list packed with their Grammy-winning hits and global chart-toppers that have been the soundtrack to decades of memories.

Event Details: Cape Town: Grand Arena, GrandWest – Saturday, March 29, 2025 Pretoria: SunBet Arena – Sunday, March 30, 2025