The Soil set to perform live at Emperors Palace

Multi-platinum selling three-piece acapella group The Soil are set to take their revered live show to the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace on June 24 and 25. With the group’s Kasi-soul brand of music, which comprises contemporary township grooves blended with an array of genres like jazz, hip hop, Afro-pop, and soul, it's set to be a musical experience of note.

The trio, which is made up of Buhle Mda, Luphindo Ngxanga and Ntsika Fana Ngxanga, have chemistry not common on the musical scene thanks to their nearly 18 years of making music together. “We’re armed with beautiful songs from our upcoming album and tracks from our earlier work, so be ready to be taken down memory lane, Kasi-style," shared Mda. “We intend to travel with you through songs and narrate the journey from where it all began until now."

A press release on behalf of the group added: “For their 2-night run at one of Joburg’s landmark venues, fans, new and long-standing, can look forward to their most beautiful renditions of their award-winnings songs that give a sneak peek into their experiences of life, love, hardships and joy." The Soil have long strived to fuse their voices to deliver melodic and harmonious messages aimed at uplifting and healing. “We have all grown as individuals and musically have delivered solo work too, so we’ll share a little bit of Buhle and Ntsika’s solo work too, backed by MASTA P," added Mda.

