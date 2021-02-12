Timothy Moloi and Lelo Ramasimong to serenade Joburgers this Valentine’s Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Music sensations Timothy Moloi and Lelo Ramasimong ready to serenade Joburgers this Valentines’ Day Joburg Theatre is celebrating the month of love with the golden voices of two-time SAMA nominee, Timothy Moloi, and renowned songstress, and the “Voice SA” finalist contestant Lelo Ramasimong. Under the theme “Mask Up For Love”, the duo will serenade fans with renditions of all-time favourite love songs including “When I Fall In Love” by Celine Dion and Clive Griffin, “The Closer I Get To You” by Luther Vandross and Beyoncé and “A Whole New World” by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle. The dynamic duo will add love to the intimate restaurant, with beautiful enchanting gardens of the theatre park. The Stages restaurant, situated in the Joburg Theatre precinct, has put together an open menu to allow patrons to choose anything they would like to indulge in, wonderfully prepared by the Stages resident chef.

This wine and dine experience is one not to be missed. The Joburg Theatre cupid will secretly pick winners for lovely treats courtesy of the Joburg Market.

Commenting on the show, the CEO of Joburg City Theatres, Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, says: “We will continue to re-discover the performing arts and their valuable contribution to society, by providing work opportunities to artists and other young professionals in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

She adds: “All this is done with the strictest Covid-19 compliance and safety measures in place.”

Admission is free. To make reservations call Anne-Marie or Terrence on 011 877 6847 or email [email protected]