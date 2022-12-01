Top 3 music festivals not to be missed in Gauteng this December

December is all about having fun and enjoying festivities with your loved ones. If you are a music fanatic who wants to be out and about, these are the top 3 festivals to catch in Gauteng.

Phinda Mzala Urban African music concert Phinda Mzala returns at the State Theatre this December. Organised by Banda Agency, this year’s Phinda Mzala will feature The Soil and Langa Mavuso on Saturday, December 10, and Berita and Bongeziwe on Sunday, December 11.

Phinda Mzala is about re-living musical experiences centred on the urban African imaginary whilst celebrating stories of identity, social plights such as GBV, and the much-needed healing for humanity as a result of Covid-19. “In the past Phinda Mzala has featured amazing artists like Mandisi Dyantis, Nduduzo Makhathini, Buhlebendalo, Zoë Modiga and Msaki. This year we have decided to have a double bill so people will experience two of their favourite artists on one stage on the same day,” says Banda Agency. Tickets starts from R250 - R350 and are available at Webtickets

Bassline Summer Bassline Live is hosting Bassline Summer on December 3 at Constitution Hill. Pop trio Beaternberg will be performing as part of their homecoming tour to promote their EP ‘ON THE WAY TO BEATENBERG’. They will be joining other leading musicians such as Samthing Soweto, Langa Mavuso, LaliBoi with Spoek Mathambo, Melo B Jones and Rah Punzl.

Paige Holmes off Bassline says adding the trio to the line-up will add more flair to the concert. "Having headline artist Samthing Soweto, Urban-Soul singer-songwriter Langa Mavuso and Pop-trio Beatenberg ensures that the summer celebrations are going to be like no other. LaliBoi collaborating with renowned producer Spoek Mathambo will create a unique and vital blend of Hip-hop, Jazz and South African sounds, further ensuring that the day will be filled with amazing talent and party sounds." Tickets start from R300 on Howler.

Queertopia If you are queer, and cute, make your way to the Victoria Yards on December 10-11. Queertopia will be hosting its second annual festival featuring Desire Marea and Ms Party back to back with Lelowhatsgood, Darkie Fiction, Muneyi and Kekelingo. The line-up also includes DJ LeSoul, Ukhoikhoi, Lilac Jeans, Mx Blouse, Mamthug, Thando Nje, Coco Brown, Pona Colada back to back with Nkly, Koko, An.d, Bilal Da DJ, Nouveaux, Dzaddy T, Maria McCloy and Womlambo.