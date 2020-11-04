Tumi Stopnonsons set to headline Ekurhuleni Comedy Festival

Comedy fanatics are in for a treat this November as the Joburg prepares for the most anticipated eighth annual Ekurhuleni Comedy Festival. The festival is set to take place at Carnival City’s Mardi Gras Theatre on Friday, 20 November. Someone once said: “Vernacular jokes just cannot be translated to English”, the genre has been a growing Proudly South Africa brand, leading mainstream comedy for years. This year’s event features a fresh line-up of comedians including Tumi Stopnonsons, best known as Jumaima, Tshepo Sethosa and Smowkey Nyembe. Tumi Stopnonsons has dubbed his style of comedy as “new trend” and gives a refreshing take on humour.

Tshepo Sethosa and Hilda Sista H, who co-own Siblings Comedy, hail from Ekurhuleni and look forward to bringing their laughs to home audiences at Carnival City.

Sethosa started his comedy career at the age of 19, sharing jawbreakers relating to his upbringing and how he became a grandfather at 22.

His tongue-in-cheek delivery has audiences in stitches.

YouTube comedy sensation, Hilda Sista H’s comedy career started when she entered the second season of the “So You Think You Are Funny” competition and made it into the top 20.

She is also known for her role on e.tv drama series, “Isipho: The Gift”.

Smowkey Nyembe, real name is Mbongiseni Nyembe, comes from Soweto where he started his comedy career in 2010 doing “Premium Comedy Nyts” at Ozone Pub.

Having headlined Zulu and Xhosa comedy shows, he is a must-see with his raw kasi style comedy.

Bra Thabiso, completes the line-up as a talented vernac comedian who has shared the stage with the likes of Trevor Gumbi and Roni Modimola.

Event information:

Venue: Mardi Gras Theatre, Carnival City

Date: Friday, November 20

Time: 8pm

Tickets: R200 available at Computicket.