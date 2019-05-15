View this post on Instagram
Then and now . As pioneers of the transformation of the inner city, @theforumcompany was privileged to have overseen the rejuvenation of the iconic @turbinehall , which has been the host venue for our fair. We are on the move and have big news to announce so keep in touch with us. . . . #celebratingturbinehall #bestvenueinSA #turbinehall #theforumturbinehall #theforumcompany #iconicvenues #turbinehallheritage #SouthAfricanheritage #heritagesite #heritagebuilding #1920sSouthAfrica #powerstation #newtown #johannesburgvenue #iconicvenues #luxuryredefined #TAF19 #TurbineArtFair #TAFonthemove
A post shared by RMB Turbine Art Fair (TAF) (@turbineartfair) on
View this post on Instagram
5 days until the venue reveal | #TAFisonthemove Where do you THINK we will be moving the @turbineartfair? . . . #TAFcountdown #countdown #RMBturbineartfair #venuereveal #TAF19 #emergingartists #establishedartists #art #artlovers #turbinehall #theforumcompany #modernart #drawings #paintings #prints #installations #sculptures #artcollection #collectingafricanart #bestartfairinSA #artinvestment
A post shared by RMB Turbine Art Fair (TAF) (@turbineartfair) on
View this post on Instagram
#sneakpeek turbineartfair 2019 | Teresa Firmino, represented by @worldartgallery, a descendant of a 32 Battalion veteran, addresses issues of identity, history and heritage associated with her ancestral lineage. Making use of stories that are derived from her, her family, as well as her community’s lived experiences in Pomfret. Firmino re-imagines and communicates these stories through her multidisciplinary art forms. Featured artwork | Pop like a balloon 2, Mixed media on canvas. Keep in touch with us as we have exciting news to share with you next week. . . . #TAF #turbineartfair #TAF19 #emergingartists #establishedartists #artlovers #turbinehall #theforumcompany #artshopping #sketches #paintings #prints #modernart #installations #sculptures #artcollection #collectables #collectingart #collectingafricanart #bestartfairinSA #RMBturbineartfair
A post shared by RMB Turbine Art Fair (TAF) (@turbineartfair) on
View this post on Instagram
#sneakpeek turbineartfair 2019 | @mncedimadolo, represented by @worldartgallery, uses found images from the city streets of #Johannesburg to contrast 80’s and 90’’s media with POP culture and current affairs. This complex layering of stories provides us with a visual representation of an ever changing cityscape, communicating issues of geographical politics and classiism. Featured artwork | Lucky Star, collage on canvas. Keep in touch with us as we have exciting news to share with you next week. . . . #TAF #turbineartfair #TAF19 #RMBturbineartfair #emergingartists #establishedartists #artlovers #turbinehall #theforumcompany #artshopping #sketches #paintings #prints #modernart #installations #sculptures #artcollection #collectables #collectingart #collectingafricanart #bestartfairinSA
A post shared by RMB Turbine Art Fair (TAF) (@turbineartfair) on