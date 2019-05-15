The Turbine Art Fair has announced that it's moving to a bigger venue. Photo: Supplied



One of the Joburg art's scene's premium events, the Turbine Art Fair (TAF) will for this year's installment move to a bigger venue in Illovo, north of Johannesburg.

In press release yesterday afternoon, the fair's founder Glynis Hyslop said while it was moving, the mission that it began with since its inception six years ago, would remain. To develop young artists.





"Our vision for TAF has always been to develop young artists and grow the market for African art and elevate art collecting across a wider market. South Africans have really embraced this Fair since the beginning and we are delighted to be moving to a bigger venue in 2019. Visitors will be able to view exciting installations, larger gallery spaces and a more conceptually curated Fair but in the relaxed environment that has always been the signature of Turbine Art Fair," she said.





The RMB Turbine Art Fair is an all-encompassing cultural experience for visitors, with artisanal food and beverages, vibrant entertainment and an interactive public programme. It differentiates itself from other South African art fairs through its accessible pricing strategy. The selling price of artworks generally falls between R1000 and R50 000, which presents opportunities to savvy investors and new buyers to extend their collections easily, and for new artists to thrive off this talent platform.





Galleries representing established and emerging artists, art organisations, collectives, and original projects, present their efforts side by side, creating a synergy that is infectious to all who visit.





The TAF's new venue is 10 Fricker Rd Illovo, JHB. It will run from July 12 to July 14, with a VIP preview evening set for July 11.





