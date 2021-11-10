Tweeps react to hefty Bacardi Holiday Club ticket prices

Events and music entertainment production company Until Until announced via its Twitter platform that its popular Bacardi Holiday Club festival would be back in March on Tuesday. "We have officially dubbed this summer, The Summer of Love!!!

Join the event at https://t.co/CLFjmzARML pic.twitter.com/AEPV6EnBrR — Until Until (@untiluntil_za) November 9, 2021 After tickets sold out in next to no time for the most recent iteration, Until Until encouraged fans to "not sleep on this". Like last year, the festival will be set on the spectacular grounds of Welgelegen Manor, which is less than an hour from Jozi.

Tickets are priced at R2 500, which includes all food and drinks. Tickets went on sale on Wednesday morning at 8am. “ATTENTION: Tickets for #BacardiHolidayClub are NONE-TRANSFERABLE - ALL IDs for ticket buyers/holders need to be entered on howler & will be checked at the door 😊

Please make sure you read all the ticket terms and conditions as well as refund policies on eHowler pic.twitter.com/KU4Cfdp9ST — Until Until (@untiluntil_za) November 10, 2021 While many Tweeps expressed their excitement for the festival’s return, others poked fun at the hefty price tag. @Just_Coka will be reaching into his savings account for this one. “Okay hear me out guys. We’re adults at a big age and should be having emergency savings… Fams, This 👏🏽 Is 👏🏽 The 👏🏽 Emergency”

Fams, This 👏🏽 Is 👏🏽 The 👏🏽 Emergency https://t.co/xdDEplsDRZ — Sheikh Money 🌬💨 (@Just_Coka) November 9, 2021 “R112 secured. R2388 to go,” said @insta_zeebs. https://twitter.com/insta_Zeebs/status/1458130751833133059?t=e22DAkiq8dv4W0GEq_r32w&s=19 @ThyOtis insinuated that a bank robbery is the only way to afford the tickets. “We have no option but to 🥲... https://t.co/eieQlUZwBi"

We have no option but to 🥲… https://t.co/PAycNCZpaj pic.twitter.com/eieQlUZwBi — O T I S (@ThyOtis) November 9, 2021 @Ethu_Ntombela has a different idea. “😭😭😭ima start a GoFundMe on my W/A.” 😭😭😭ima start a GoFundMe on my W/A https://t.co/GnTc49Vh48 — Thandolwethu. (@Ethu_Ntombela) November 9, 2021 One user, @_officialygb, will be foregoing his rent to buy tickets. “F*** the rent at this point 🤣😂.” Fuck the rent at this point 🤣😂. https://t.co/wGbznsdy8z — Young, Gifted and Black🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@_officialygb) November 9, 2021 “People have GL for Barcadi but they outchea crying with us … keng y’all have fomo for the struggle or what?” said a shocked @Mill_ano.