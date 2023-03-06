Ultra SA set to launch new amapiano and afro-tech music series

The Smirnoff Storm Room, which launches at Ultra SA in March, is set to be SA’s newest entertainment platform for amapiano and afro-tech music and culture. When the new Smirnoff Storm Room launches at Ultra, the world’s biggest EDM festival, this week in Johannesburg, the aim will be to take amapiano and afro-tech music and culture to new heights.

The world-renowned festival will be bringing together the best of South African and international DJs, most notably the likes of Costa Titch, DBN Gogo, Uncle Waffles, Msaki and Musa Keys, who will all be performing on the Smirnoff Storm Room stage. DJs such as Lelowhatsgood, Kooldrink, DJ Buhle, DJ Mat_Elle and DJ Lisa Stofella will also be gracing the stage. Costa Titch, who recently signed to Senegalese American star, Akon’s Konvict Records, weighed in. “The Smirnoff Storm Room is the ultimate space for Amapiano and Afro-Tech to own. It's time for the music genres to have a platform like this; something which supports the music and the culture.

“For me, it’s also about finding that freedom to create and then sharing it with people on the dance floor. I can’t wait to bring the sound.” Ultra shared the line-up on Instagram. “The #UltraSA2023 lineup is now complete! Be part of the magic, get your ticket now at UltraSouthAfrica.com/tickets #UltraSA2023 is proudly presented by #SmirnoffStorm #UltraSAxStorm” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultra South Africa (@ultrasouthafrica) The new Smirnoff Storm Room label is also set to continue after Ultra, with a string of shows that will be announced in due course.