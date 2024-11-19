Ultra South Africa returns for its milestone tenth edition in May 2025

Ultra South Africa has announced that it’s set to return to Mzansi for its milestone tenth edition in May 2025. The festival is Africa's largest electronic music festival and is part of Ultra Music Festival's worldwide expansion which has now extended to twenty countries.

The music festival will take place in two cities: Cape Town on Friday, May 9, at The Ostrich and in Johannesburg on Saturday, May 10, at Expo Centre at Nasrec. Ultra South Africa 2024. Picture: Supplied. Since its debut in 2014, Ultra South Africa has become one of the longest-standing editions of the global festival, welcoming over half a million fans across its Johannesburg and Cape Town events. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultra South Africa (@ultrasouthafrica) This year’s event, which was held in March, boasted groundbreaking performances from global icons such as Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, W&W and Vintage Culture. On the local front, Mzansi legends Major League DJz, Shimza, DJ Zinhle, Dbn Gogo, Kabza De Small, Oscar Mbo, Kelvin Momo and Kyle Watson entertained festival-goers. Since the announcement fans have been putting in their requests as to who they want to see in the upcoming festival.

“Give us Swedish House Mafia one time 🙏,” wrote @jawaad_finch. @thesoberavenger commented: “Do it for the 90s kids. Bring Armin, Tiesto, Gareth Emery, Hardwell, Rüfus du Sol.” @rosemarie_zackey wrote: “Bring David Guetta please!!! 👏🏼👏🏼.”

Ultranauts are also asking for Martin Garrix, Boris Brejcha, Michael Bibi, Solomun and Armin van Buuren to perform in 2025. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultra South Africa (@ultrasouthafrica) Meanwhile, Ultra is anticipating a huge demand for tickets for its 2025 edition, and has unveiled a ticket registration prior to its official on-sale launch.

To register visit www.ultrasouthafrica.com. A limited Rewind Ticket release will feature tickets at 2014 prices, paying homage to Ultra South Africa’s inaugural year. The rewind tickets will go on sale first, offering fans the best ticket pricing since the festival’s debut edition. Once the rewind tickets sell out, tier 1 tickets will automatically become available and thereafter tier 2.