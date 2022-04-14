Uncle Vinny, Robot Boii, Tshego Koke & Lula Odiba to host Cotton Fest

The countdown to the Cotton Fest 2022 has officially begun. Cotton Fest, an annual event started by the late Riky Rick in 2019, is back for its third edition. The festival that celebrates music, fashion, and food was paused last year due to Covid.

This year, it’s promising to be bigger and better, with 130 artists set to perform at the Old Station in Newtown, Joburg on April 23 and 24, and Uncle Vinny, Robot Boii, Tshego Koke and Lula Odiba hosting it. Odiba and Koke will host the Cotton Stage on both days of the festival while Vinny and Robot Boii will take over the Bettr and Jägermeister stages.

As a build-up to the festival, Cotton Fest organisers are throwing several parties across the city. The first party kicks off tonight at Zanzou, Hatfield Pretoria, followed by the Cotton Fest x Puma Select on April 14 at Dasslers, Braamfontein. April 15 will be the Drama party at Drama, Braamfontein, followed by Cotton Fest Mini Ramp (11 AM - 5 PM) at Zone 7, Pimville, Soweto, on Saturday. Also on Saturday is the Era of the Yanos party at The Great Dane in Braamfontein. All parties are free of charge except for the Era of the Yanos (R50-R100). Some of the artists expected to perform at the main event include AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Uncle Waffles, Shane Eagle, Amaroto and Beast, Ayanda MVP, Lady Du, Msaki, Musa Keys, Nadia Nakai, Nasty C, Stogie T and many others.