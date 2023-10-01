US jazz singer Robert Glasper’s performance at Joy of Jazz leaves SA fans stunned and confused

Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper performed as the headline act on the Conga Stage at this year’s Standard Bank Joy of Jazz. The muso has gained quite the fan base across the globe, including South Africa, with his distinctive piano technique.

Glasper was most probably the reason why jazz enthusiasts thronged the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday night to watch the man in action. But things didn’t exactly go as planned. Soon after his performance, Mzansi concert goers flooded social media voicing their disappointment at his 40-minute set. One Glasper devotee took to X to share how disrespected she felt, saying: “I can’t believe Robert Glasper disrespected his South African fans like that. He’s drunk out of his mind on stage.

It didn’t take long for others to jump into her comments, with many referring to the “pink drink" in Glasper’s cup. Others were disgusted with his use of profanity, as one online user put it: ”all that swearing at the beginning.“

Most of us did. He disrespected the space and his craft last night. It doesn’t matter that he’s been here 2/3 times before… you have to give your best every time. More so if you’re a 5x Grammy holder. You are expected to be excellent. — It's Madam to You. (@Gcina_Gee) September 30, 2023 And when he did perform, a very disappointed fan said, “Been a fan of Robert Glasper’s work for the past decade, finally had the pleasure of witnessing him live last night at the #JoyofJazz and to say the least he was underwhelming.”

Been a fan of Robert Glasper’s 🇺🇸 work for the past decade, finally had the pleasure of witnessing him live last night at the #JoyofJazz and to say the least he was underwhelming ☹️ Anyway it wasn’t a bad night cause I got exposed to Buhlebendalo 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/RbiU48qiN4 — Lord Phezulu®️ (@SergioTaylor09) September 30, 2023 Judging from an earlier video doing the rounds, Glasper allegedly started the party early during the day. Local jazz maestro Nduduzo Makhathini shared a video on X of himself enjoying a few drinks with Glasper and a few others.