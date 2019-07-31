Volkswagen is going all out for the launch of the new T-Cross. Picture: Supplied

The new Volkswagen T-Cross is here and for the launch, Volkswagen is creating the ultimate urban playground: T-Cross City.



T-Cross City initially lives online, but with enough audience interaction on the microsite, areas will open up week-by-week until it’s eventually built as an actual, real-life city for fans to explore and enjoy for free on September 21 and 22 at Monte Casino’s outdoor area.





Always innovating with their launches, this latest event is taking Volkswagen to new heights, literally. Think of a giant film set with scaffold and facades, housing exciting, engaging experiences such as a raised rooftop party structure and an intimate, opulent jazz club. All of the pop-up areas will be curated by top names in the industry who’ll be rallying their fans to ensure that they get a spot at the spectacular event.





Volkswagen claims that driving the new T-Cross gives you the freedom to make your own choices, which is why they’re giving fans the choice of experiences to include at T-Cross City.





Visit www.TCrossCity.co.za , select the experience that best represents your idea of fun city living and you’ll get two tickets to the event with a bite to eat and a drink included. Your tickets will be for the full event, not just one experience. Register soon though, before they’re all gone.





Then keep an eye on social media, the microsite and your inbox for updates on line-up announcements, competitions, opportunities for VIP experiences and spot prizes.





Love stand-up comedy? Then select Goliath & Goliath with Parker’s to ensure that they’re involved.





Love the full jazz experience? Then select The Marabi Club as your entertainment of choice.





Football fan? Fives Futbol will host a tournament with Dean Furman making an appearance if they get enough clicks.





Foodie? Lesego Semenya (AKA LesDaChef) will curate the food market if fans give him enough love.





House music and rooftop parties your scene? DJ Kent’s on hand to bring us The WEEKENT and Friends Rooftop Party if you want them to be there.





To add to the fun, top virtual reality sports games will be incorporated into the event too.





Once you have your ticket, you’ll have secured your spot to be one of the first to be able to test drive the new SUV at T-Cross City on a custom-built route specifically created for the event attendees.





Ticket holders will also be the first to be exposed to its easy plug-and-play Connected Car solution, which is a DataPlug plugged into the Onboard Diagnostic-Interface which sends data such as your digital log book, driving style, and other useful information to your smartphone via Bluetooth.



