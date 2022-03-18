Vusi Mahlasela, Ms Party for Human Rights Festival at Constitution Hill

The Human Rights weekend at Constitution Hill will come alive with exhibitions, film screenings, poetry sessions, theatre productions and live music performances by Solidarity Express, Ms Party and the legendary Vusi Mahlasela. Now in its fourth year, the Human Rights Festival is back in its full physical format at Constitution Hill, Braamfontein, from Saturday, March 19 to Monday, March 21.

Story continues below Advertisment

This year’s Human Rights Festival coincides with the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. The Constitution enshrines the rights of all people in South Africa and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom. The festival culminates on March 21, which marks the 62nd anniversary of the Sharpeville massacre, our commemorative observance of National Human Rights Day and the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Wondering who is on the Music line-up for the Human Rights Fest?The Hill will come alive with the sounds of music where musicians & performers will share their talent with us. Look out for the legendary Vusi Mahlasela, MS Party, TopNotch, TeedoLove & more. https://t.co/l5heaa4jq3 pic.twitter.com/mveAkWI6Kf — Constitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) March 12, 2022 “The festival’s mission is to evoke a sense of community that we need to make our nation a better place. It nurtures a culture of human rights activism by engaging, facilitating and catalysing us to take action. The Human Rights Festival is where we come together to take a stand,” said Dawn Robertson, Constitution Hill CEO.

Constitution Hill will offer free public tours on March 21, acknowledging the immense sacrifices that have been made by countless South Africans in our liberation Struggle. Integral to the festival is the “Activism Village” – a series of exhibitions and stalls that brings social justice organisations together at this significant site to interact directly with the communities. Public debates and dialogues which encourage active engagement will address issues of gender-based violence, racism, migration and refugees, minority discrimination, sustainable development, education and more.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The diverse voices represented through the festival’s numerous platforms are a vibrant reflection of the action we need to realise human rights for all in South Africa. “We must support and build a constituency for human rights and each one of us has a role to play,” said Abigail Noko, regional representative of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Constitution Hill is a living museum that tells the story of South Africa’s journey to democracy. The site is a former prison and military fort that bears testament to South Africa’s turbulent past and, today, is home to the country’s Constitutional Court, which endorses the rights of all citizens.