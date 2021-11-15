WATCH: Julius Malema showcases his DJ-ing skills at Konka

EFF leader Julius Malema took some time out of his schedule to hit the stage and DJ a set at popular Soweto nightspot Konka, on Sunday night. Malema was pictured behind the decks playing some amapiano songs in front of a typically packed crowd at Konka.

The nightspot has grabbed headlines recently for the extravagant spending of some of its patrons. Juju on the decks adiwele😎🔥 K⭕️NKA SUNDAYS pic.twitter.com/gdShU2wJjR — KONKA Soweto (@KonkaSoweto) November 14, 2021 Sunday was also rapper Yanga Chief’s birthday celebration at Konka. The celebration was hosted by “Fela In Versace” hitmaker AKA and his DJ Don Design.

Malema is my new favorite DJ. 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/N6Iyf0J4IJ — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) November 14, 2021 AKA performed several of his hits, including “The World Is Yours”, “10 Fingers” and “Fela In Versace”. Yanga joined AKA on stage to perform “Jika” and his 2019 hit, “Utatakho”. Malema's EFF is at present in a race against time to make sure they reach agreements with other parties for strategic coalitions in several Metros. Reactions on Twitter varied.

“Juju just out here doing whatever he wants," said @BohlokwaMatlosa. "I love to see it.“ 😂😂😂😂 Juju just out here doing whatever he wants ,I love to see it 😂 https://t.co/6LqBEt4xQI — IG: BohlokwaMatlosa (@BohlokwaMatlosa) November 15, 2021 “I really don’t think this is cool,” added @Mo_Nelle. “A DJ who has been doing this or an upcoming DJ could have been paid to make people dance and have a good time as opposed to this! Anyways. Let me stay in my lane.” I really don’t think this is cool. A Dj who has been doing this or and upcoming DJ could have been paid to make people dance and have a good time as opposed to this! 😒



Anyways. Let me stay in my lane https://t.co/je3SRASajP — ausi'Mosidi 👑 (@Mo_Nelle) November 15, 2021 “We are young and happy!“ added @AdvRamaru.

We are young and happy! 👌🏾🔥❤️ https://t.co/eTwVJEQLyM — Keith Ramaru (@AdvRamaru) November 15, 2021 An unimpressed @niscfarms wrote: “Welcome to SA, where the actors are the DJs, radio DJs, chefs, politicians! “Like here being a celebrity automatically grants you craft that others work so hard to perfect and never get the gigs or opportunities, sembi, sies.” Welcome to SA, where the actors are the DJs, radio DJ’s, chefs, politicians! Like here being a celebrity automatically grants you craft that others work so hard to perfect and never get the gigs or opportunities, sembi, sies😒 https://t.co/CDRluOzcnu — Noma Jay (@niscfarms) November 15, 2021 “This man understands where the votes are going to come from ,” added @TadiwaCC.