EFF leader Julius Malema received a warm welcome in the community of Kayamandi in Stellenbosch. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA.
WATCH: Julius Malema showcases his DJ-ing skills at Konka

EFF leader Julius Malema took some time out of his schedule to hit the stage and DJ a set at popular Soweto nightspot Konka, on Sunday night.

Malema was pictured behind the decks playing some amapiano songs in front of a typically packed crowd at Konka.

The nightspot has grabbed headlines recently for the extravagant spending of some of its patrons.

Sunday was also rapper Yanga Chief’s birthday celebration at Konka.

The celebration was hosted by “Fela In Versace” hitmaker AKA and his DJ Don Design.

AKA performed several of his hits, including “The World Is Yours”, “10 Fingers” and “Fela In Versace”. Yanga joined AKA on stage to perform “Jika” and his 2019 hit, “Utatakho”.

Malema's EFF is at present in a race against time to make sure they reach agreements with other parties for strategic coalitions in several Metros.

Reactions on Twitter varied.

“Juju just out here doing whatever he wants," said @BohlokwaMatlosa. "I love to see it.“

“I really don’t think this is cool,” added @Mo_Nelle. “A DJ who has been doing this or an upcoming DJ could have been paid to make people dance and have a good time as opposed to this! Anyways. Let me stay in my lane.”

“We are young and happy!“ added @AdvRamaru.

An unimpressed @niscfarms wrote: “Welcome to SA, where the actors are the DJs, radio DJs, chefs, politicians!

“Like here being a celebrity automatically grants you craft that others work so hard to perfect and never get the gigs or opportunities, sembi, sies.”

“This man understands where the votes are going to come from ,” added @TadiwaCC.

