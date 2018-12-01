Festival goers watch a performance during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Mzansi is buzzing with anticipation ahead of its first-ever Global Citizen Festival in Africa that will take place on Sunday at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to see some of the world's biggest stars take to the stage, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z as the event's headline act.

The December 2 event is the culmination of Global Citizen’s “Mandela 100” campaign in partnership with the House of Mandela; a series of global events honouring the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela in his centenary year.

Here’s a breakdown of what is and isn’t allowed at the festival.

What you can / should bring

Your ticket

Your ID to buy alcohol

Money for food and drink

1 small bag (15 cm x 15 cm x 30 cm or less) per person

Sunscreen

Hat

Sunglasses

Power bank for your phone

What you can’t bring

Glass bottles or containers

Sharp objects, which could potentially be used as projectiles (excluding sunglasses, binoculars, and prescription or reading glasses)

Illegal drugs of any kind

Skateboards, scooters, roller blades, or bicycles

Knives, weapons of any nature, or fireworks

Objects of any kind that could be used to distract, hinder, or interfere with any performer including laser pointers and flashlights

Flags, banners, or other objects that may obstruct the view of other patrons are permitted

Whistles, horns, musical instruments, loud hailers, public address system

Professional cameras, tablets, video recorders, and digital, electronic, or other recording or broadcast devices

Items that you intend to distribute, hawk, sell, offer, expose for sale or display for marketing or promotional purposes

Animals apart from authorised guide/companion dogs

Dangerous goods of any kind and any other items by management to be dangerous or capable of causing a public nuisance

Umbrellas

Braais, camping chairs, cooler boxes or open fires

Chairs (of any kind)

Selfie Sticks

Items deemed to be offensive

Amnesty bins will be placed at all entrances where prohibited items can be placed within these bins prior to entering the search points. The amnesty bins will be removed and confiscated by the South African Police Service.