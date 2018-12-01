Mzansi is buzzing with anticipation ahead of its first-ever Global Citizen Festival in Africa that will take place on Sunday at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to see some of the world's biggest stars take to the stage, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z as the event's headline act.
The December 2 event is the culmination of Global Citizen’s “Mandela 100” campaign in partnership with the House of Mandela; a series of global events honouring the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela in his centenary year.
Here’s a breakdown of what is and isn’t allowed at the festival.
What you can / should bring
- Your ticket
- Your ID to buy alcohol
- Money for food and drink
- 1 small bag (15 cm x 15 cm x 30 cm or less) per person
- Sunscreen
- Hat
- Sunglasses
- Power bank for your phone
What you can’t bring
- Glass bottles or containers
- Sharp objects, which could potentially be used as projectiles (excluding sunglasses, binoculars, and prescription or reading glasses)
- Illegal drugs of any kind
- Skateboards, scooters, roller blades, or bicycles
- Knives, weapons of any nature, or fireworks
- Objects of any kind that could be used to distract, hinder, or interfere with any performer including laser pointers and flashlights
- Flags, banners, or other objects that may obstruct the view of other patrons are permitted
- Whistles, horns, musical instruments, loud hailers, public address system
- Professional cameras, tablets, video recorders, and digital, electronic, or other recording or broadcast devices
- Items that you intend to distribute, hawk, sell, offer, expose for sale or display for marketing or promotional purposes
- Animals apart from authorised guide/companion dogs
- Dangerous goods of any kind and any other items by management to be dangerous or capable of causing a public nuisance
- Umbrellas
- Braais, camping chairs, cooler boxes or open fires
- Chairs (of any kind)
- Selfie Sticks
- Items deemed to be offensive
Amnesty bins will be placed at all entrances where prohibited items can be placed within these bins prior to entering the search points. The amnesty bins will be removed and confiscated by the South African Police Service.