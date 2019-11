Although we can’t all be in Japan for the Rugby World Cup finals, we can join in supporting the Springboks at one of these locations.

South Africa will go head to head with England in the final of the Rugby World Cup (RWC) this Saturday, November 2 at 11am.

Milk Bar

11 Holt St, East, Sandton





Milk bar will be screening the final, their venue is kitted out with extra TVs in their Milk Shed venue and they have created viewing stations where you can bring your crew and watch the games together with a little more intimacy from the roaring crowd.





Sharks Supporters Club - Gauteng Central

232, 222 Weltevreden Rd, Northcliff, Randburg





A big screen is about as close to the live-action in Japan as you’ll get. For a vibey, family-friendly pub with kiddies section, loads of specials at the bar and kitchen, visit Sharks Supporters Club. They’ll welcome you with free "Springbokkie' drinks, and ribs and boerie on the braai after the game. They also have loads of drinks specials from beer buckets to ciders. Look forward to a day of live entertainment, a prize for the best dressed Springbok supporter, and the unveiling of their newly enclosed patio just before the game. They’ll be open from 10 am but seats are limited so come early to avoid disappointment.





Creamy Cafe Greenside

116 Greenway, Greenside, Randburg





Looking for somewhere homely to catch the game with the whole family… even your beloved fur babies? Look no further than Creamy Cafe. They are a European style restaurant that are bringing unique European dishes to life in South Africa. They are known for their savoury and sweet crepes and a variety of other delicious dishes originating in different parts of Europe. Alice Orion, Duncan Laubscher and Maks will be performing live, so please come along with your family and pets and enjoy a day filled with great live music and delicious food and beverage. Contact: 063 414 4708 or 060 539 7646





Marks Park Sports Club Judith Road, 2195 Emmarentia



Big Screen, lots of bar specials, braai packs for after the game. Fire, rolls and salad will be provided.





Fresh Earth Food Store