Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

IOL Entertainment is giving away five double tickets to Black Coffee's "Music Is King"" concert in Johannesburg on December 14. The International show "Music Is King" is back again and will host two electric concerts in two cities this weekend.

Bringing a collective of creatives together to weave in the magic of music and provide the best experience in music, art and fashion in two cities for fans countrywide.

Taking place in Johannesburg on 14 December at the Ticketpro Dome and Durban on 15 December 2019 at Kings Park Outer Fields, Music Is King will once again present explosive shows which cannot be missed.

Speaking at the media launch in uMhlanga in October, the "Drive" producer spoke about how South African artists should come together instead of silently competing against each other. He said the concert is not about which artists has the biggest song or is more popular than others, but is about showcasing their talent.