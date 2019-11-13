Win tickets to the Vino In Piazza Wines of Italy festival (Joburg only)









Vino in Piazza Wines of Italy. Picture: Supplied. IOL Entertainment is giving away 3 sets of double tickets to the Wines of Italy Festival at Montecasino on Friday, November 22. With one week to go before the celebrated Vino in Piazza Wines of Italy Festival takes place next weekend, Montecasino is giving fans of all things Italian a chance to attend the three-day culinary and wine event. Presented by the Consulate General of Italy in partnership with the Italian Embassy, the Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Chamber of Commerce and held as part of the International Week of Italian Cuisine, Vino in Piazza is an opportunity to experience the very best that Italy has to offer – without the cost of a plane ticket. Vino in Piazza will introduce over 20 exclusive Italian wine producers who will showcase 130 wines from 11 different regions located in the North, centre and South of Italy - Veneto, Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Umbria, Abruzzo, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily - to the South African market. From November 22 to November 24, wines of Italian origin ranging from the classic, to the superior to vintage reserves will be spectacularly showcased at the festival.

Visitors will discover never-before-tasted red, white, Rosé and Prosecco or Spumante Italian wines decadently paired at chefs’ tables hosted by renowned Italian chefs such as Michelin Star Chef Alfonso Caputo from Napoli in Italy.

Caputo will headline the "Delicioza Italian Food and Wine" pairing sessions.

He will be joined in the chef's table line-up by local Italian celebrity chefs such as Orazio Cremona Jr of Belfiore Deli, Ciro Molinaro of La Cucina di Ciro, Gianni Mariano and Paolo Scola from Mastrantonio.

The Italian Embassy meanwhile, will also be hosting “The South African & Italian Wine Research Innovation Workshop”, presented by both Italian and South African Oenologists who will impart their knowledge and best practices in the science and study of wine as a means to pursue new collaborations between the two wine-making countries.

Italian-styled pop-up restaurants and food stalls by O’vero Pizza, Nutella, Ferrero, Kinder, Grand Padano, Adriatic Italian food distributors and Lavazza, amongst others, will bring to life the quality and simplicity of Italian food, allowing consumers to indulge in the leisurely style of eating made famous by Italians, while the children will be entertained in the Kinder Play Area.

Fabolous prizes will also be up for grabs, including: Two return tickets to Rome courtesy of Alitalia valued at R30 000, two tickets for a three-day cruise to the Portuguese Islands in an Ocean View Cabin valued at R17 210 courtesy of MSC Cruises, Ferrari hampers valued at R2 000, three Lavazza coffee machines valued at R 1 500 each and Ferrero limited edition pyramids valued at R1 000 each.

Event Information:

Venue: Piazza at Montecasino, Johannesburg

Date: 22 - 24 November 2019

Time: 3pm to 9pm, 10am to 9pm, 10am to 4pm

Tickets: R160 available at Tap Tickets.

General access tickets includes 20 wine tasting vouchers, a wine tasting glass, one wine-pairing session and a Lavazza coffee.

