'Women In Music' celebrates legendary kwaito star Joe Nina

The all-female band in partnership with The Market Theatre are celebrating Joe Nina’s (real name Makhosini Xaba) 30 years in the music industry. “We are honouring South Africa’s living human treasures,” offers the lead vocalist and founder, Portia Sibiya. She adds:” Our Legends are mostly not celebrated while they are still alive and ’Women In Music’ felt the need to celebrate Joe Nina who has inspired and changed a lot of people’s lives and touched a lot of people’s hearts through music. “We strongly believe that this is a much-needed event to celebrate our musical icon Joe Nina.” The music extravaganza will honour and celebrate music giant for his immense contribution to South African music.

The event will feature some of Mzansi’s greats, including Steve Kekena, former “Joyous Celebration” singer, Brenda Mtambo, and critically acclaimed Afro-pop star, Sliq Angel.

They will be joined by local musicians Thobile Makhonyane, Sbu Dludlu and Matshepiso Mokone.

On what can be expected from the show, Sibiya says: “We are taking the fans back to 'Sbali Awudeli' and all the other greatest hits by Joe Nina will be performed live on stage by women, on bass guitar Portia Sibiya, Drums Nozipho Mnguni, Saxophone, Nthabiseng Mokoena and four backing vocalists who have worked with renowned musicians in South Africa and abroad.”

With a career spanning over three decades, the multi-award-winning singer and composer, says he appreciates the wonderful gesture expressed by Women in Music in his honour.

“This is a wonderful moment of my life... and yet more to come, I appreciate it,” says Nina.

The legendary musician admits he’s eagerly awaiting the moment to perform again as he hasn’t been on stage for months due to the national lockdown.

He says he will be taking his fans down memory lane with some of his classic songs including “Sbali Awudeli,” “Zodwa” and “Ding Dong.”

To date, he has released more than 20 albums while working with more than 50 local artists as a record producer.

He has produced and written songs for Stompie Mavi, Ringo Mandlingozi, African Jazz Pioneers working alongside Victor Ntoni, Ray Phiri, Sibongile Khumalo, Tsepo Tshola, Patricia Majalisa, Sharon D and countless other talented musicians.

His current project focuses on and calls for humanity to co-exist in an environment of tolerance.

The project was initiated during the recent xenophobic attacks and seeks to promote recognition of our diverse cultural heritage.

Sibiya has taken the initiative to impart some of her experience and talent with women of South Africa, a move that’s often spoken of but never quite implemented.

Women in Music was formed in 2010, with the going inspiring and encouraging young and old women to play musical instruments.

Sibiya is popularly known for playing the bass guitar in the legendary band, “Stimela.”

She has also worked with the likes of Zim Ngqawana, Tshepo Tshola, Blondie Makhene, Selaelo Selota, Lira, Sibongile Khumalo, Vusi Nova, Sliq Angel, Kabomo, Hotstix Mabuse, Solly Mahlangu, Musa Manzini, Thandiswa Mazwai.

Event Information

Venue: Market Theatre, Newtown, Johanesburg

Date: Saturday, November 28

Time: 7pm

Tickets: R350, available at Webtickets