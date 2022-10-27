Yallunder honoured to join the ‘Business Premium Jazz Festival’ line-up

African soul artist Yallunder is set to perform at the “Business Premium Jazz Festival”, hosted by Thikho Events in partnership with VTH Season. The rising star is part of the line-up that features music award-winners Ami Faku, Sjava, Nathi Mankayi, The Soil and Something Soweto.

Story continues below Advertisement

The “Business Premium Jazz Festival” returns for its seventh year of show-stopping flair at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City, Johannesburg, on November 5. Yallunder, who is signed to creative entertainment marketing agency VTH Season, will be performing at Carnival City for the first time. She shared that she’s honoured to be performing amongst such great names. “I think everyone who has interacted with me before will tell you just how much I am a fan of literally every artist on the line-up. To be mentioned amongst such names is an honour on its own,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yolanda Nyembezi 💙 (@yallunder_) Yallunder rose to fame in 2020 when she signed to award-winning afro-pop star Sjava's 1020 Cartel and released her soulful EP "UThando Lwam". The singer said that being an artist is “the greatest gift from God” but the journey has not been without its fair share of challenges. “Making a living out of my work has not been the easiest part of it, but we appreciate every opportunity and platform to share our music,” she explained.

Story continues below Advertisement

Yallunder calls her single “Emaphupheni” her highlight since joining the VTH Season. “I think as a relatively new artist, I am watching and learning how things work,” Yallunder said about working with Vth Season. The artist’s new music taps into the amapiano sound but still carries the same writing style the artist has become known for.

Story continues below Advertisement