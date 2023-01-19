Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s BVSM Awards acknowledges ‘neglected’ backing vocalists

Backing vocalists and session musicians will be honoured at the prestigious Backing Vocalists And Session Musicians Awards (BVSM Awards), set to take place at the Soweto Theatre on February 5. In a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, music legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka explained that the core of the BVSM Awards was a celebration of talent that is “neglected and unrecognised”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’m thrilled that the BVSM Awards are back this year and will carry on this noble task of honouring our legends while they are still alive. “We serve to remind music fans that in the ecosystem of hitmaking, there are musicians who contribute so much yet remain in the shadows because they are not front line acts,” said Chaka Chaka. “Oftentimes, backing vocalists and session musicians have no recourse from front liners and it’s important that we look after these artists.

“What we’re talking about here is needle time, and that is why we want to partner with South African Music Performing Rights Association because they are on the side of performers. “There are nominees in 13 categories including Rookie of the Year, Best Lead Guitarist, Best Piano and Keys, Best Female/Male Backing Vocalist and genres such as Best Reggae Artist, Best Jazz Artist and Best Traditional Artist who are recognised for their excellence and enduring contribution to the arts.” This year’s Lifetime Achievement recipients comprise “shape-shifters” who contributed immensely to the music landscape.

Story continues below Advertisement

David Mabaso is the only surviving member of the Big Dudes, the band that performed with Brenda Fassie and was responsible for some of Fassie’s biggest hits. Kokotile Rakhetla was a keyboardist for Young5 band and performed with Rebecca Malope. Kenny Mathaba, one of the most sought-after guitarists worked with Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya, Ray Phiri, Miriam Makeba, Shirley Brown and Jonas Gwangwa among others. Madala Kunene, a revered guitarist known as the King of Zulu guitar, worked with the likes of Andreas Vollenweider, Airto Moreira, Phuzekhemisi and Busi Mhlongo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Suthukazi Arosi backed or featured on projects by several artists including Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya and Chicco Twala. The Special Award will be presented to Joseph Makwela, credited as the originator of the Mbaqanga sound who played for Makgona Tsohle Band and Mahlathini and Mahotella Queens. “There has not been a musician to surpass the skill and talent of Joseph Makwela in all these years since 1964,” said Hilda Tloubatla of Mahlathini and Mahotella Queens.

“He gave us the Mbaqanga sound that we talk about today. I’m delighted that BVSM Awards will honour this giant. “He recorded a lot of music and his legacy is that he is the best bass guitarist to come out of South Africa. He is so deserving,” added Tloubatla. The BVSM Awards will be held on Sunday, February 5 at Soweto Theatre, Jabulani, at 12pm.

Below is full list of nominees and recipients. Best Guitarist Dan Patlansky

Joel Klein Sunnyboy Mthimunye Best Bass Guitarist

Denny Lalouette Jimmy Mngwadi Lucas Senyatso

Best Piano and Keys Mawande Stuurman Ezra Erasmus

Lolo Rollins Mankge Best Percussionist Basi Mahlasela

Moses Manaka Veli Shabangu Best Drummer

David Klaasen Leeroy Sauls Mncedisi Ndamase

Best Brass Section Marcus Wyatt Ian Smith

Sydney Mavundla Best Woodwinds Cathy Del Mei

Khaya Dlamini Tim Roberts Best Female Backing Vocalist (Live/Studio)

Meisie “Lovey” Malatji Nelisiwe Kunene Silindile Ntini

Best Male Backing Vocalist (Live/Studio) Bheki Nene Bubele Mgele

Mduduzi Ntombela Best Rock/Pop Danny De Wet

Mark Beiling Veronique Lalouette Best Reggae

Bhe Shandu Ntombi Mtshali Penuel Phangisa

Best Gospel Sessionist Gift Lelimo Lulama Lallo

Toffo Goge Best Digital Session Musician: Afro Pop, Maskandi and Gospel Bruce Sebitlo

Mzamo Ndlovu Obed Mabuza Best Afrikaans

Mel Botes Melody Bracey Ray Dylan

Best Jazz Vocalist Kuki Mncube Sifiso Khanyile

Sibusiso Buthelezi Best Jazz Instrumentalist Barry Snyman

Sydney Mnisi Randall Skippers Best Traditional

Madoda Ntshingila Maqhude Mkhize Mbhodobhodo Mdlalose

Rookie of the Year Instrumentalist Kagiso Monampane Phakathi Sanele

Tshego AMG Rookie of the Year Vocalist Cheryl Zondi

Lalamani Kutama-Khumela Mashudu Mosoeu Lifetime Achievement Recipients

David Mabaso Kokotile Rakhetla Kenny Mathaba

Madala Kunene Suthukazi Arosi Special Award