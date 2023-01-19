Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s BVSM Awards acknowledges ‘neglected’ backing vocalists

Backing vocalists and session musicians will be honoured at the prestigious Backing Vocalists And Session Musicians Awards (BVSM Awards), set to take place at the Soweto Theatre on February 5.
In a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, music legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka explained that the core of the BVSM Awards was a celebration of talent that is “neglected and unrecognised”.
“I’m thrilled that the BVSM Awards are back this year and will carry on this noble task of honouring our legends while they are still alive.
“We serve to remind music fans that in the ecosystem of hitmaking, there are musicians who contribute so much yet remain in the shadows because they are not front line acts,” said Chaka Chaka.
“Oftentimes, backing vocalists and session musicians have no recourse from front liners and it’s important that we look after these artists.
“What we’re talking about here is needle time, and that is why we want to partner with South African Music Performing Rights Association because they are on the side of performers.
“There are nominees in 13 categories including Rookie of the Year, Best Lead Guitarist, Best Piano and Keys, Best Female/Male Backing Vocalist and genres such as Best Reggae Artist, Best Jazz Artist and Best Traditional Artist who are recognised for their excellence and enduring contribution to the arts.”
This year’s Lifetime Achievement recipients comprise “shape-shifters” who contributed immensely to the music landscape.
David Mabaso is the only surviving member of the Big Dudes, the band that performed with Brenda Fassie and was responsible for some of Fassie’s biggest hits.
Kokotile Rakhetla was a keyboardist for Young5 band and performed with Rebecca Malope. Kenny Mathaba, one of the most sought-after guitarists worked with Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya, Ray Phiri, Miriam Makeba, Shirley Brown and Jonas Gwangwa among others.
Madala Kunene, a revered guitarist known as the King of Zulu guitar, worked with the likes of Andreas Vollenweider, Airto Moreira, Phuzekhemisi and Busi Mhlongo.
Suthukazi Arosi backed or featured on projects by several artists including Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya and Chicco Twala.
The Special Award will be presented to Joseph Makwela, credited as the originator of the Mbaqanga sound who played for Makgona Tsohle Band and Mahlathini and Mahotella Queens.
“There has not been a musician to surpass the skill and talent of Joseph Makwela in all these years since 1964,” said Hilda Tloubatla of Mahlathini and Mahotella Queens.
“He gave us the Mbaqanga sound that we talk about today. I’m delighted that BVSM Awards will honour this giant.
“He recorded a lot of music and his legacy is that he is the best bass guitarist to come out of South Africa. He is so deserving,” added Tloubatla.
The BVSM Awards will be held on Sunday, February 5 at Soweto Theatre, Jabulani, at 12pm.
Below is full list of nominees and recipients.
Best Guitarist
Dan Patlansky
Joel Klein
Sunnyboy Mthimunye
Best Bass Guitarist
Denny Lalouette
Jimmy Mngwadi
Lucas Senyatso
Best Piano and Keys
Mawande Stuurman
Ezra Erasmus
Lolo Rollins Mankge
Best Percussionist
Basi Mahlasela
Moses Manaka
Veli Shabangu
Best Drummer
David Klaasen
Leeroy Sauls
Mncedisi Ndamase
Best Brass Section
Marcus Wyatt
Ian Smith
Sydney Mavundla
Best Woodwinds
Cathy Del Mei
Khaya Dlamini
Tim Roberts
Best Female Backing Vocalist (Live/Studio)
Meisie “Lovey” Malatji
Nelisiwe Kunene
Silindile Ntini
Best Male Backing Vocalist (Live/Studio)
Bheki Nene
Bubele Mgele
Mduduzi Ntombela
Best Rock/Pop
Danny De Wet
Mark Beiling
Veronique Lalouette
Best Reggae
Bhe Shandu
Ntombi Mtshali
Penuel Phangisa
Best Gospel Sessionist
Gift Lelimo
Lulama Lallo
Toffo Goge
Best Digital Session Musician: Afro Pop, Maskandi and Gospel
Bruce Sebitlo
Mzamo Ndlovu
Obed Mabuza
Best Afrikaans
Mel Botes
Melody Bracey
Ray Dylan
Best Jazz Vocalist
Kuki Mncube
Sifiso Khanyile
Sibusiso Buthelezi
Best Jazz Instrumentalist
Barry Snyman
Sydney Mnisi
Randall Skippers
Best Traditional
Madoda Ntshingila
Maqhude Mkhize
Mbhodobhodo Mdlalose
Rookie of the Year Instrumentalist
Kagiso Monampane
Phakathi Sanele
Tshego AMG
Rookie of the Year Vocalist
Cheryl Zondi
Lalamani Kutama-Khumela
Mashudu Mosoeu
Lifetime Achievement Recipients
David Mabaso
Kokotile Rakhetla
Kenny Mathaba
Madala Kunene
Suthukazi Arosi
Special Award
Joseph Makwela