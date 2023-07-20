Zakes Bantwini, Tems and Maxwell set to headline DSTV Delicious

After weeks of speculation around who DSTV Delicious would be bringing to SA this time around, the popular lifestyle festival has announced that Maxwell, Robert Glasper and Tems will be this year’s international acts. Maxwell is set to headline day two, while South African Grammy Award winning musician Zakes Bantwini and Nigerian afrobeats star Tems will co-headline the first day of the show.

Tems previously came to South Africa last November for the Invite Only Friends of Amstel event. American pianist and record producer Robert Glasper came to South Africa back in 2013 and performed in several cities alongside day two headliner Maxwell. Tems. Picture: Instagram

“Get ready for the tantalising #DStvDeliciousFestival lineup Powered by LottoStar, weaving soulful voices & extraordinary talent,” DSTV Delicious shared Wednesday evening. “@_MAXWELL_ @ZakesBantwiniSA @temsbaby, Sharlamar, Incognito, & @OskidoIBelieve this star-studded event promises to be an unforgettable experience.”

The tweet was accompanied by a short promo video. "Africa's biggest food and music festival is celebrating 10 years of unforgettable food and world class performances," read a voice-over along with a montage of some of the biggest moments over the years. Other performers on the line-up include Karyendasoul, Murdah Bongz, Greg (The Musical Maestro), Oskido, Joyous Celebration, Christos, Oscar Mbo, DJ Lamiez, Ringo Madlingozi, DJ Kent and Arrested Development.