Zandile Mzazi set to headline Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra Valentine’s Gala Concert

Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra is spreading the message of love and positivity at this year’s Valentine’s Gala concert, which will take place on Saturday, February 12 at Linder Auditorium, Parktown at 6.30pm. Headlining the concert is critically acclaimed opera singer, Zandile Mzazi, an internationally recognised jazz saxophonist Karendra Devroop and accomplished musician Khanyi Mthetwa.

The programme features favourites by Strauss, Tchaikovsky and Debussy, and some smooth South African jazz sounds. Commenting on the event Bongani Tembe, JPO chief executive and artistic director said: “We are delighted with the line-up and are looking forward to a year of excellent concerts.” Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Masina is set to host the opening event.

“Shudu’s advocacy campaign, built around bringing awareness to issues of mental health, and her work done to empower women and children has been admirable. We have asked her to introduce and describe the musical items,” adds Tembe. The gala concert will mark one of her appearances before competing in the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico in March. The show is conducted by the former assistant conductor at the New York Philharmonic, Daniel Boico.

Boico has worked with orchestras across the US, Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. Under his baton, Eastern Cape songstress Mzazi, whose recognition includes awards for her operatic performances in Vienna, Germany and Italy, will mesmerise the audiences. Tembe noted that current Covid-19 regulations require a reduced capacity audience, adding: “To ensure the safety of our patrons, we have to insist on proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test that is not older than 72 hours.”