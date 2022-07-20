Zinah, Shekhinah, Matthew Mole in Joburg’s Redhill Festival line-up

Music, theatre, art, food and fashion will take centre stage as Joburg’s leading arts and entertainment event Redhill Arts Festival returns this July. In its third year, the Redhill Arts Festival is presenting a platform for artists who haven’t been able to perform for the last two years, while also giving Joburger lots of entertainment under one roof for three consecutive days.

Story continues below Advertisement

Headlining this year’s event are rising star Zinah, multi-award-winning singers Shekhinah and Matthew Mole, radio and TV host Ayanda MVP and revolutionary drum group Electric Drum Movement (EDM). Chatting with IOL Entertainment, Zinah, real name full name Zinah Rose Msimang, said she’s thrilled to be performing at this year’s event, after the festival’s two-year break, all thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. “​One of the Redhill students saw me host a show I did in 2019 at the Teatro in Monte Casino, he then reached out to me and asked me to host the RedFest that happened in 2019, which I did and I had such an incredible time.

“My focus at that time was MCing and not singing, but this time around with all the success of my new EP Rose Garden, it’s a privilege for me to come back as a host and a singer,” said Zinah. With all the lockdown restrictions lifted by the government in June, Zinah said she’s looking forward to performing and interacting with her fans again. “I'm looking forward to people hearing my new music and hearing me sing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I think most people know me as an MC, so I’m looking forward to everyone seeing and hearing the thing I am most passionate about, music. “I think after Covid we all need a chance to just hang out, be together and just enjoy the arts. “And now that the masks are off, we can just embrace the arts and reawaken the culture of supporting artists.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Music and the arts can bring people of different cultures and ethnicities together. “This year the focus is the community, bringing the people back to theatre and concerts. “Having recently signed to David Gresham Records, Zinah released her debut EP “Rose Garden”, which was an instant hit with Mzansi.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Rose Garden was received so well. It’s currently sitting on about 46 000 streams, which is crazy to me. I'm blown away at the support I've received and I just can't wait to release more music.” Commenting on the festival, Executive Head at Redhill School Joseph Gerassi said: “The Joburg community is only just beginning to emerge from two years of lockdown, restrictions, and chances to connect, not to mention the scarcity of opportunities to enjoy and celebrate the arts. “The Redhill Arts Festival aims to deliver on both fronts. Families and friends can get together to make some much-needed memories, while also enjoying some of the finest dramatic productions and musical performances that South Africa has to offer.”