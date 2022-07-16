Zolani Mahola and Sipho Hotstix to perform at Johnny Clegg tribute concert

South African music icon Johnny Clegg will be honoured at a star-studded concert, set to place on Sunday, July 17, at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens, Johannesburg. The “Johnny Clegg Tribute Show” marks the third anniversary of his passing. Clegg, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, died at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on 16 July 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Karen Zoid, The One Who Sings (Zolani Mahola), Francois van Coke, Sipho Mchunu, Soweto Gospel Choir, Just Jinjer, Springbok Nude Girls, Majozi, Ross Learmonth, Kurt Darren, Arno Carstens, Jesse Clegg and the Johnny Clegg band, will take to the stage to celebrate Clegg’s life and musical career. “I am so happy to be included in this tribute to the late great that was Johnny Clegg,” said The One Who Sings. “His legacy of what it is to truly be oneself and share that self with the world has in no small way I am sure contributed to who I am today.

"I am The One Who Sings because Johnny Clegg and other giants like him sang their heart songs loud and clear for all to hear. And for that, he shall never be forgotten.” Echoing The One Who Sings’ sentiments, Mabuse said: “I really have fond memories of Johnny and all the work he did. He adored me and I adored him. Johnny gave so much to the cultural and music language of this country and it is an honour to be on the bill to pay tribute to a giant. Soweto Gospel Choir added: “Soweto Gospel Choir is truly honoured to be a part of the Johnny Clegg Tribute concert, alongside so many South African music legends. Just as Johnny was a legend.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We had a 15-year association and friendship with Johnny, sharing the stage with him many times. We admired his talent, his mentorship and his friendship immensely, as he became part of our Soweto Gospel Choir family. We will always keep his legacy in our hearts.” Francois van Coke also commented: "I had the privilege of meeting and sharing the stage with Johnny once. His humility really stood out for me. I have been a fan since I can remember and will be a fan forever." Legendary South African rock bands Bright Blue, Ella Mental and éVoid will also be joining in the festivities. The duo last performed alongside Clegg at the Ellis Park Stadium iconic Concert in the Park in 1985.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Johnny Clegg Tribute Show is presented by Real Concerts, in partnership with 947 and 702. “Johnny was, and will always be, an icon in South African music. And in our broader society, Johnny managed to build bridges and foster social cohesion like no other entertainer has done. His legacy should be celebrated and his flame kept alive,” said Randall Abrahams, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting. Tickets start from R225 and are available from Computicket and TicketPro.