JOMBA! 2021 dance submissions open for virtual festival

For the second year now, South Africa’s benchmark dance festival, JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience will be held virtually, and will be available free to a global audience.

The festival is set to stream from August 24 to September 5.

The Centre for Creative Arts at UKZN will present performances, workshops and online engagements as part of the usual program and are calling all applicant to submit their work for consideration.

“Applications are now open for JOMBA! ’Open Horizons’, formerly known as the ’Fringe’, which now offers a long and a short form platform for the submission of screen dance/digital dance work,” said artistic director of the festival, Lliane Loots.

“This remains an open access platform for any and all contemporary dance makers to apply and showcase their work at the festival.

“We invite professional, experimental, and young choreographers, dancers and dance companies to apply for participation on either (or both) with digital dance or screen dance work,” she added.

The festival is looking for work that is located within the broad spectrum of contemporary dance, with preference being given to South African and African submissions.

The long form welcome works between five and eight minutes long, which will be streamed on the JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience’s YouTube channel.

The short form welcomes works that are one to three minutes long and will be streamed on YouTube as well as its social media channels, in a lower resolution format, to enable wider accessibility, and can be shared across various social media platforms.

For both these platforms a panel will select three “Pick of the Open Horizons” which sees three long form dance-makers being awarded after the festival, R3500, R2500, and R1500 respectively, and three short form being awarded R2000, R1500 and R1000 respectively.

Submissions close of on Friday, July 9 and for information on submissions visit jomba.ukzn.ac.za.

Queries can be submitted via email.