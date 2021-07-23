Jonathan Roxmouth ready to dazzle with his latest ‘Showstoppers’ show

Roxmouth will for the first time, perform more than fifteen well-known “showstopping” songs from a selection of popular Broadway and West End musicals.

Multi-award winning musician Jonathan Roxmouth is gearing up for a musical extravaganza “Showstoppers”, which is set to stream for seven days.

Fans will be able to enjoy new orchestrations of “Bring Him Home” (“Les Misérables”), “The Music of the Night” from “The Phantom of the Opera” for which Jonathan is best known for, “Memory” (“Cats”), “Waving through a Window” (”Dear Evan Hansen“), ”Til I hear you Sing“ (”Love Never Dies“), ”What I did for Love“ (”A Chorus Line“) and many more.

Commenting on the show, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Oper”a star says: “Owing to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and the resulting closing of theatres, many fans and theatre-goers here at home and abroad have requested a digital concert and, after searching for the right musicians, the right location and a repertoire to uplift hearts and revisit musical theatre, I am delighted to present ‘Showstoppers!”’.

He adds:” In these difficult times, especially now in winter, what better way to relax than attending a musical theatre concert in the comfort of your lounge at a time and date that’s convenient to you during the allocated seven day period.”