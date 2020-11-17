Joyous Celebration 24 show pays tribute to gender-based violence victims

Award-winning gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration returns with the second instalment of their virtual concerts. Music lovers and followers of the gospel collective will be treated to an afternoon packed with worship and song, live from The Soweto Theatre on Sunday, 22 November. The worship show will feature songs from the group's latest album titled “The Rock”. It is set to be a 90-minute spiritually uplifting experience that reaffirms the power of God's love. “We are ready to regale our fans and supporters from all over the world. The Worship segment has an important message of enduring love as we transition through the changes the pandemic has brought,” said co-founder and director of the choir, Lindelani Mkhize.

The live event at The Soweto Theatre will host a limited number of patrons, and the rest of the Joyous family can connect through a virtual experience from the comfort of their own homes, bringing together a bigger, broadened audience base at once.

“The benefit of live streaming the concert is that we can connect with the broader Joyous family across the globe at the same time,” said Mkhize.

“Joyous Celebration 24: Worship Show takes place on the eve of International Day of No Violence against Women when the 16 Days of Activism campaign kick-starts in South Africa. This year we suffered at the hands of a brutal virus that not only took loved ones away from us but also affected our livelihoods,” said co-founder, Pastor Jabu Hlongwane.

“As if that was not enough, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced gender-based Violence as another pandemic that we faced. We cannot ignore these ills. We implore South Africa and the world at large to join in our worship as we make our pleas to God through worship music.”

The group will also donate 20% of the proceeds of the concert towards organizations working on gender-based Violence.

“The money raised from the concert will go towards empowering women and young girls in communities. We will give the money to an organisation that is already providing services of shelter, offering information, support and safety that is needed at this time,” said Pastor Hlongwane.

“This is an opportune time for us to worship together with people from across the globe, and seek the Rock – that is Jesus help to heal the land,” added Hlongwane

Event Information:

Venue: Soweto Theatre, Johannesburg

Date: 22 November 2020

Time: 4pm

Tickets: R120 for streaming, available at Webtickets