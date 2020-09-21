Jozi Film Festival announces winners

The 9th annual Jozi Film Festival drew to a close on Sunday, September 20. JFF is Johannesburg’s longest-running multi-genre film festival. Joburg’s longest-running multi-genre film festival, has, for the first time in eight taken place virtually while, at the same time, running with limited physical screenings at The Bioscope Independent Cinema. The festival aims at providing a platform for both established and emerging South African filmmakers, while also showcasing international films that speak to a diverse Jozi audience. Over the years, the festival has attracted broad critical acclaim, both locally and internationally.

Commenting on the festival, founder Lisa Henry said: “We are thrilled at how our first virtual film festival was received.

“We plan to keep this virtual offering going forward.

“We also thank those who supported the screenings at The Bioscope. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to everyone who supported our festival.”

Below are the JFF2020 Winners:

South African Feature-Length Documentary

Winner: Okavango (Derek Joubert, Beverly Joubert)

Honourable Mention: A New Country (Sifiso Khanyile)

South African Short Doucmentary

Winner: Beyond the Fence (Tessa Barlin)

Honourable Mention: The Best and Worst of Us (Jasyn Howes)

South African Short Fiction

Winner: Opus (Kgosana Monchusi)

Honourable Mention: Ruby & Roach (Erentia Bedeker) uXolile (Portia Hlubi)

South African Student Film

Winner: You, Me and Everything In Between (Esther Jo Mbulawa) (Esther Jo Mbulawa won Best Student Film and Best Young Director and has been awarded R10K from Chubb) (Image attached)

Best Young Director

Esther Jo Mbulawa

Best Director

Sifiso Khanyile

Internationa Feature-Length Documentary

Winner: The Remandee (Denmark) Alexander Lind, Jakob Jakobson

International Short Documentary

Winner: Deleted (UK) Stephan Pierre Mitchell

International Short Fiction

Winner: Windowless (Switzerland) Samuel Flückiger