Kaytranada to headline the first-ever Milk and Cookies Festival South Africa

Kaytranada is set to headline the first-ever Milk and Cookies Festival South Africa, taking place on January 5th and January 11th, 2025.

Grammy Award winning artist Kaytranada, real name Louis Kevin Celestin, will be performing in South Africa in 2025.

Renowned for his fusion of house, funk, and soul, Kaytranada will headline two highly anticipated concerts in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

These events mark the international debut of the celebrated festival, offering a dynamic fusion of music, culture, and technology experiences across Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The inaugural Milk and Cookies Music Week South Africa festival is an 11-day cultural celebration featuring concerts, immersive experiences, artist development programs, and more.