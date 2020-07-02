KZN Philharmonic Orchestra to play at the Virtual National Arts Festival

The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra will present a full symphonic repertoire at the Virtual National Arts Festival.

For the first time in 46 years the festival is being held entirely online due to Covid-19.

Bongani Tembe, CEO and artistic director of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra said they had to come up with a creative way to entertain audiences.

“After we had to cancel our Winter Season due to the world’s latest pandemic, the orchestra had to resort to other creative ways in order to continue uplifting spirits of people around the country by sharing the musical experience with their audiences. With the many challenges that the national lockdown has presented; the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra is amongst the many artists to be featured on this year’s vNAF”, he said.

The orchestra will present their concert titled "The Joy of Classical Music with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra" which was recorded live at Hilton College in the Midlands, whilst following all the Covid-related protocols. The concert will feature timeless classics ranging from Grieg’s Holberg Suite to Barber’s Adagio for Strings.