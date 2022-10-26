LA-based Justin-Lee Schultz to return to home soil for music tour

SA-born teen music sensation Justin-Lee Schultz, who is now based in Los Angeles, is headed back to home soil after seven years for a music concert. The 15-year-old musical prodigy will be joining his talented drummer sister Jamie-Lee Schultz, 19, and guitarist father Julius Schultz as well as South African bass player, Carlo Jooste on a tour around the country this summer – for the first time since the family emigrated to the US in 2015.

Justin-Lee told IOL Entertainment that he is excited to be joining the line up on a few local shows. “Feels good to be performing in SA. I’m excited to play!” The excited teen says he can’t wait to sink his teeth into his favourite SA treats, including a steak and kidney pie, sausage rolls, bunny chows and Eet-Sum-Mor biscuits.

His dad Julius said he hopes SA receives them well since they left at a young age. He said: “They are receiving so much love in the US and in Europe at the moment, so I’m hoping they’ll have a great experience this time around in South Africa and find that their home country supports and loves them too.” The father and son will be the first to arrive in their home city of Johannesburg, in preparation for “The Swing With The King” benefit concert on October 29, which is in aid of the Tshwane School Of Music (TSOM), a non-profit organisation based in the township of Eersterust, Pretoria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin-Lee Schultz (@official_justinleeschultz) Currently taking the international jazz scene by storm, having performed and recorded with the likes of Robert Glasper, Jacob Collier, Bob James, Jonathan Butler, Gerald Albright, Dav Koz, Kenny Lattimore, George Benson and many more, Justin-Lee will be introduced as the global ambassador for the Tshwane School Of Music. The young musician said: “I’m honoured to be an ambassador for the music school. It gives me an opportunity to give back and to help where I can. “Hopefully I can inspire and motivate and help our up-and-coming musicians. I’m up-and-coming too, but you know what I mean.”

This is an honour to the young muso who showed a keen music talent since he was a toddler and has since performed with Jonathan Butler and George Benson in the US. Justin-Lee said he adapted easily to the new environment when they moved to the US as a family. “I never had trouble adapting because I was still very small, being 8 years old and moving to a new country for me was easy. I didn’t know much when I left and then being in this new environment was another adventure at the time.”

Justin-Lee received fame at a young age after starting playing piano at the age of 5, receiving an endorsement from Yamaha, South Africa that same year. His first stage performance was with his dad and sister in East London just three weeks after he started playing. East London will be one of the stops on their tour when the rest of the Schultz clan joins the father and son duo in November for a South African musical tour from November 26 to December 17.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Justin-Lee released his debut album called “Gruv Kid”. The album features some of the genre’s biggest names with guest appearances by Bob James, Gerald Albright, Jonathan Butler, Najee, Pieces of a Dream and more, appealing to a broad spectrum of jazz audiences and beyond. Although the siblings are able to play in an array of musical styles, they both have a deep appreciation for jazz, heavily influenced by their music director father, Julius. Jamie-Leigh was 12 when she left South Africa and is excited to return.

"I firstly missed my family and school friends. It took longer to adjust to America but once I got adjusted to it, I’m loving every minute of our journey," she says. Jamie-Leigh received a scholarship to study at Berklee College of Music with the intent of furthering her studies in music. The trio, known as the JLS Experience, has appeared on various international stages and on television shows such as “America’s Most Musical Family”, Steve Harvey’s “Little Big Shots” and “The Harry Connick Jr Show”.

Quincy Jones even flew the family out to LA to meet them as he was impressed with their talent. Upcoming SA tour dates: 29 Oct – The Swing With The King benefit concert in Pretoria.

26 Nov – Performing at the Hallelujah Arts Festival hosted by Jonathan Rubain in Cape Town. 2 Dec – East London 9 Dec – Johannesburg

17 Dec – Durban Tickets for “The Swing With The King benefit concert” on October 29 in Pretoria are available at Computicket.