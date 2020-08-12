‘Ladies of House’ to hit the decks for Women’s Month

Ballantine’s whisky will be celebrating Women’s Month with hour long streaming DJ sets Saturday August 15. Four of Mzansi’s female DJs Playgirl, Scotthegirl, Lady Sakhe and DBN Gogo live on Ballantine’s Facebook page from 8pm until midnight. Lerato Lefikanyana better known as Playgal will kick off the livestream at 20:00 with her selection of commercial house and amapiano. Hailing from Soweto, Playgal has featured as a guest DJ on 5FM and YFM and has always left listeners asking for more. Following her at 9pm is Zama Mthethwa, also known as ScottTheGirl, a multi-faceted DJ who’ll showcase her love for all things house.

Award-winning DJ, Lady Sakhe will take the reins from 10pm.

Signed under Katsaitis Music, Lady Sakhe has been making South African’s dance to deep & soulful house music for over a decade.

The night will end with amapiano and house sounds from the vibrant DBN Gogo. The sensational Durban native has taken the DJ world by storm and has performed at major events including Rocking the Daisies, Home Coming Africa and Afropunk. She also recently played a dynamic set during the PJ Party with DJ Zinhle.

Ballantine’s whisky has always stood for true music and supported female artists in the industry, having featured Sho Madjozi, DJ Doowap, Dee Koala and Kay Faith amongst others on their previous Boiler Room x Ballantine’s True Music events.

Tune into the Ladies of House live stream on Ballantine’s Facebook page, on Saturday 15 August 2020 from 20:00.