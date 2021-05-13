Ladysmith Black Mambazo to headline global concert ‘Sounds of Celebration’

“Sounds of Celebration” is back with a bang.

For the first time in eight years, this collaboration between Education Africa and Sydenham Shul presents a concert to an international audience.

Under the theme “Simunye (We Are One)” the musical extravaganza will be broadcast and streamed online on Sunday, May 23.

The virtual concert will feature local and international stars and groups, including Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Wouter Kellerman as well as the Vienna Boys’ Choir.

Joining the festivities is Gregory Maqoma (South Africa), Nina Oud (UAE), Gad Elbaz (USA), The Solomon Brothers (Israel), Pops Mohamed (South Africa) and Justin Wilman (UK).

The concert also features special appearances by the Syrian Peace Choir (Germany), the Queen Victoria School Pipe Band (Scotland), the Peace Drums Project (Israel) and the Urdang Academy (UK), Choni G, Yudi Cohen and Neville Smith.

Choni G & Pops Mohamed sing with full cast. Picture: Supplied

The concert will also present Education Africa marimba hub bands from Goede Hoop, Masibambane College, John Wesley Community Centre and the Dominican School for the Deaf performing alongside King David Linksfield and the St Dominic’s Boksburg Steel Band.

In addition, there will be performances by Education Africa’s marimba hub bands as South African youth singers.

The concert is produced under the directorship of David Bloch, international creative director, show producer and Education Africa patron, and Joan Lithgow, Education Africa music director and marimba specialist.

Bloch brings with him a wealth of knowledge from his television and broadcasting experiences with the likes of the SA Music Awards, SA Film and TV Awards and the KORA All African Music Awards.

Commenting on the event, Bloch says: “The pandemic has forced us to re-think how we present ’Sounds of Celebration’, and while this may be our eighth edition, I’m so excited to introduce an entirely new global audience to this incredible international concert of social cohesion and the remarkable work undertaken by Education Africa.

“The ’Sounds of Celebration’ team are looking forward to sharing this latest offering with a global audience and to inspiring patrons around the world.“

“Social cohesion is the mission behind the Sounds of Celebration project,” adds Rabbi Yehuda Stern, spiritual leader, Sydenham Shul. “I’m excited that this year's online concert, with local and international performers, will spread this message around the world."

Tickets are R85 at Hero Ticket.

For more information visit Education Africa.