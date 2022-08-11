Late gospel muso Sipokazi ‘SK’ Nxumalo celebrated in new album by The Jesus Collective

Internationally acclaimed South African gospel band The Jesus Collective will debut their new album, “Restored”, at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town on August 12 . The new album, which comes during Women’s Month, is a dedication to late band member, Sipokazi “SK” Nxumalo.

“This is a celebration of her life and the goodness, joy and grace we will always remember her by, as she lived out a life of worship,” said Hilton Petersen, president of Collective Records. He said The Jesus Collective was a music organisation that aimed to uplift communities through gospel music and to mentor up-and-coming musicians from poorer areas. The organisation also partners with established South African artists and community leaders who mentor the musicians.

To celebrate the release of the 16-track album which was co-produced by Nqubeko Mbatha and David “Dlo” Outing, a launch event has been planned. Petersen said “Restored” delivered songs penned and performed by some of the country’s top artists. The album is a mix of a variety of genres in several languages, from Koortjies, contemporary Christian music, gospel to praise and worship.

Featured artists include Ntokozo Mbambo, Loyiso Bala, HLE, Khaya Mthethwa, Varonica Meyer, Don Vino and Charnell Joseph. “The audience will be taken through the journey from song writing to the final recording. Khaya Mthethwa Picture: Supplied “It’s been an emotional two years leading up to this moment, having lost one of our founding members (SK), who passed just a few days after this recording. ‘Restored’ is dedicated to her,” said Petersen.

There will be a live performance of “Kuyenzeka”, the single featuring multi-award-winning artist Khaya Mthethwa which has aired on 32 radio stations and the official music video viewed more than 275 000 times on YouTube. The group will also share key moments from the album journey, song stories, footage from the initial song-writing retreats and a live performances of the final songs. The full album will be available on digital platforms on Saturday, August 13.

Tickets are available from Webtickets from R150. For more information visit www.thejesuscollectivesa.co.za. Other gigs to schedule on your diary include: “Let me tell you about Red”: Durban Art Gallery, Durban

Date: Open from 9am to 3.30pm on weekdays and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays. Price: Entrance is free. Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, “Let me tell you about Red”, curated by Gcotyelwa Mashiqa is a large-scale installation that personifies the colours of bruising – blue, purple and red, is demonstrated through her alter-ego, Sophie, in a life-size, personalised mannequin.

Her imposing sculptures and lifelike photographs deconstruct the roles of women in South Africa through her garments, attitude and environment. Sophie allows patrons a glimpse of life as a contemporary black South African woman as she navigates the barrage of daily challenges. Time in Space and Time in Memory: Kwazulu Natal Society of the Arts Gallery, Durban Date: August 12

Price: R50 per person, free entry for children under 10. Award-winning artist and sculptor Robin Moodley has created a new solo exhibition in two parts, “Time in Space and Time in Memory”. Working out of his studio on a smallholding in Cliffdale, Moodley has been working full-time on his exhibition, which is aimed at helping people to understand the concept of one humanity while grappling with the notion of how time, space and circumstances shape us.

Trevor Donjeany Live: The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, University of KwaZulu-Natal Date: August 17 at 6pm Cost: R100, pensioners pay R70 and students R40.

Catch one of South Africa's top bassists, Trevor Donjeany, as he showcases his smooth sounds. Donjeany performs with Burton Naidoo on piano and Riley Giandhari on drums. Donjeany is also a songwriter and vocalist who has worked with many of South Africa's stars and whose career spans 40 years. He was Johnny Clegg's bassist and backing vocalist from 2007 to 2019. He has recently released two albums, “Stringed 4 Life” (instrumental) and “Keep Holding On” (vocal), which are available on the major digital platforms. Woman to Women’s Conference: Amadiba Conference Centre, Wild Coast Sun Resort, Durban

Date: August 13 Price: R200 per person The Woman to Women Conference will be hosted by the multi-talented Thobile Mseleku, who will be joined by speakers Sheena O’Brien, risk manager at Sun International, who will speak about work/life balance; Thato Motsikoe, the financial education facilitator at Nedbank, who will speak on women and finance.

75th year of India’s independence from Britain: Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Date: August 13 from 11am to 8pm Price: Entrance is free.