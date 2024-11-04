Lauren Daigle announces South African ‘Kaleidoscope’ tour for 2025

Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle is set to bring her “Kaleidoscope” tour to South Africa in 2025. The Christian pop artist will perform in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, and Johannesburg’s SunBet Arena on March 18 and 25, respectively.

Daigle is well-known for her numerous hit singles such as “You Say”and “Rescue”. Her popular albums include “Look Up Child”, “Sessions” and “Behold” among others. Her latest self-titled album has also earned her a Grammy Award nomination. According to a statement, the album’s lead single, “Thank God I Do”, climbed up to No 1 on the Billboard Charts, pushing Daigle to over a billion streams.

During her successful music career Daigle has scored two Grammy’s, seven Billboard Music awards, four American Music awards and twelve GMA Dove awards. The artist made history in 2018 when her album, “Look Up Child”, debuted at No 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, making her the first female artist ever to break into the Top 10 on both Billboard’s Pop and Christian Album charts. “Since then Lauren’s music has been an unstoppable force on the charts,” read the statement.

Aside from a thriving career, Daigle believes in “giving back”. “In 2018, she launched The Price Fund, a foundation with a mission close to her heart- serving at-risk youth, children, and the elderly. “Thanks to her dedication, The Price Fund has distributed nearly $3.5 million to non-profits worldwide, making waves of change wherever it touches.”