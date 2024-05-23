Legendary American R&B and soul singer, Johnny Gill heading to South Africa

Legendary American R&B and soul singer, Johnny Gill, is heading to South Africa. Gill has two scheduled performances, one in Sun City and in Times Square. Gill is known for his profound impact on the music industry and as a member of the iconic group New Edition, and will grace the stage with his powerful voice and charismatic presence.

Fans can look forward to hearing classics like ‘My, My, My,’ ‘Rub You the Right Way,’ and other hits from his illustrious solo career and group performances. With eight solo albums released under his belt and 15 million copies worldwide as a solo artist. The American singer-songwriter and actor, has received two Grammy Award nominations: one with New Edition and one as a solo artist.

Catch Gill at Sun City on Friday, June 21 and at Time Square on Saturday, June 22. His Sun City performance is part of the SunFest’s ultimate winter line-up. Last month, American singer Joe Thomas returned to South Africa performing at Magic Music Sessions, which has brought artists such as Karyn White, Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild. Multi Award winning soul and R&B group Dru Hill will also be heading to South Africa in September.