Let’s step outside and smell the roses during the ‘month of love’

It’s the “month of love”, the air is filled with beautiful smells and is just calling for everyone to step outside and smell the roses. There are loads of Valentine's Day-themed events taking place throughout the country to help reignite the spark or simply just have fun.

Don’t worry, not all of them require you to be in a relationship. For the fifth time, MVT Productions, Miss Sovereign Western Cape and Cape Town Pride have joined forces to bring you “Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride 2023” at the Joseph Stone Auditorium on February 11th. Sixteen contestants will be competing for the Miss Title and fifteen contestants in the Mr Title and they will be strutting their stuff in both swimwear and evening wear.

From this, the top five of each category will be chosen and thereafter the contestants will have to answer a question posed by one of the judges. Scores will be tallied and the new king and queen announced. Entertainment will be provided by the likes of Robyn Reid and Belinda Qaqamba Ka-Fassie, among others. MC Naythan Kayser always keeps the crowd well entertained and the show flowing flawlessly.

Still reeling from losses within the pageant community over the past few years, a moment of silence will be held to honour the memory of those lost ones. This show promises to deliver high voltage entertainment and great vibes and even some great giveaways. It takes place on Saturday, February 11, at 7pm; doors open at 6pm. Tickets are R130 at Computicket.

CAPE TOWN The Halfway Line Art galleries are always a perfect place to immerse yourself in culture and experience an amazing time with friends, family or that special somebody.

Botho Project Space will be presenting an exhibition, Bahati Simoens’ first solo show in South Africa called a “Halfway Line through history”. The independent female artist born in Munanira and who is Johannesburg-based presents “The Halfway Line” which is a Western love story. With the “Halfway Line”, Simoens provides a revised version of a community of Black cowboys from South Africa that would allow women to ride horses and be these figures of freedom and self-determination.

Playing a pivotal role within the culture space by introducing new audiences to different art forms, the exhibition will be powered by disruptor brand Jägermeister. Where: The Church, 27 Roodebloem Road, Woodstock, Cape Town. When: February 16–19.

Tickets: Free but RSVP online. JOHANNESBURG The Soirée

The weather in February always has people itching to step outside and enjoy the sunshine and if that’s you and you happen to be in Joburg, popular lifestyle music and food event “The Soirée” by Stella Artois, the Lovers’ Edition, is the perfect place to be. At the third instalment of “The Soirée”, event goers can expect a stellar music line-up with a distinctive Afro-soul leaning and love at the centre of all things lyrical, including SAMAs award-winning artists Elaine, Lloyiso and Amanda Black as well as the soulful sounds by Marcus Harvey, DJ Loveslavephola, DJ and mixologist Mmisology and funk DJ Sumthin Brown. “I can’t wait to perform at ‘The Soirée’ which has become an important platform for bringing people together in deep and meaningful connections. I can’t wait to share my latest body of work and what better place to do so than in the month of love,” said “Seasons” hitmaker Lloyiso.

Where: Toadbury Hall Hotel, Plot 64, Beyers Naude Ext., Lanseria, Krugersdorp. When: February 18. Tickets: From R300 via Howler.

NORTH WEST Valentine’s Day at Sun City If this Valentine’s Day you are looking to escape reality, then Sun City is the place to be with its variety of romantic dining experiences to choose from.

Why not enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Dinner at The Grill Room at the Palace surrounded by lush gardens and crystal waterfalls – it is the perfect setting to celebrate your love. Where: Sun City Resort, The Palace. When: February 14.

Tickets: R850 per person. Bookings on 014 5573180/4307 or email [email protected] DURBAN Battles of the Sexes

If you are looking for a fun way to meet new people and are in Durban, then the Rhumbelow Theatre is worth a visit this February. On Valentine’s Day, the “Battles of the Sexes” will be taking place for the ultimate test. Don’t expect soppy love, but rather a fun, light-hearted night. Where: 42 Cunningham Road, off Bartle Road, Durban.

When: February 14. Tickets: R50. For bookings, email [email protected] or visit Computicket. Barry is Back

Also taking place at the Rhumbelow Theatre is “Barry is Back”, a performance of Barry’s favourite acoustic songs and artists, along with some interesting and light-hearted stories of his journeys over the past three years. He deals with the importance of music as a lifeline to us all, in good times and especially in bad times. Included in the line-up of artists are Tom Petty, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Winwood, Neil Diamond, Eric Clapton, Keb Mo, Mark Knopfler, Jackson Brown and a few of Barry’s own compositions.

Where: 42 Cunningham Road, off Bartle Road, Durban. When: February 17-18 at 7.30pm and February 19 at 2pm. Tickets: R180 a ticket. For bookings, email [email protected] or visit Computicket.