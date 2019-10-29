British musical duo Lighthouse Family have announced today they will be touring South Africa in March 2020 for the very first time.
In 1997 the duo released their second album "Postcards from Heaven’, the album produced three Top 10 singles and two Top 30 hits.
The album also went six-times platinum, charting across Europe, the Far East, Australia and New Zealand, selling 4 million albums globally. Their instantly recognisable sound impacted on musicians as diverse as Geri Halliwell and New Order’s Peter Hook.
Their third album, "Whatever Gets You Through The Day" (2001) produced Top Ten single "(I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be) Free/One", an inspired mash-up of the U2 anthem and soul classic made her own by Nina Simone.
After, the two friends went their separate ways but discussions of coming together to produce their long-awaited fourth album started three years ago.