Lighthouse Family is coming to SA









Lighthouse Family. Picture: Supplied British musical duo Lighthouse Family have announced today they will be touring South Africa in March 2020 for the very first time. In 1997 the duo released their second album "Postcards from Heaven’, the album produced three Top 10 singles and two Top 30 hits. The album also went six-times platinum, charting across Europe, the Far East, Australia and New Zealand, selling 4 million albums globally. Their instantly recognisable sound impacted on musicians as diverse as Geri Halliwell and New Order’s Peter Hook. Their third album, "Whatever Gets You Through The Day" (2001) produced Top Ten single "(I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be) Free/One", an inspired mash-up of the U2 anthem and soul classic made her own by Nina Simone. After, the two friends went their separate ways but discussions of coming together to produce their long-awaited fourth album started three years ago.

The pair were determined to make something that was classic Lighthouse Family, but also sounded like it could be made today. "Blue Sky In Your Head" is Lighthouse Family’s fourth album and sees them back on Polydor Records (their original label) and reunited with Colin Barlow, the A&R that discovered them, and Keith Armstrong, their first manager; the same team that was around them when they were at their FM Radio-dominating peak.

Looking back on an intense decade, the pair remember different highpoints. Tucker recalls the pressure to finish their second album, while running on fumes after the first album campaign. Baiyewu, meanwhile, a reluctant frontman pushed to the spotlight by his incredible, unmistakable, seemingly effortlessly soulful voice, recalls “countless” moments that demonstrated the uniting, elevating power of "Lifted".

This is the first time that Lighthouse Family will perform in South Africa and fans can expect to hear all their hits.

Tour Information:



Johannesburg

Venue: Teatro, Montecasino

Dates: 20 - 21 March 2020

Tickets: From R630, available from www.bigconcerts.co.za starting Thursday, October 31 at 9am

Cape Town

Venue: Grand West, Grand Arena

Date: 24 March 2020

Tickets: From R515, available from www.bigconcerts.co.za starting Thursday, October 31 at 9am.



