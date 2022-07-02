LIVE BLOG: Fashion and horse racing at Hollywoodbets Durban July

It’s the Durban July weekend and everyone is in high spirits. The IOL Lifestyle team is reporting live from the event.

Stay tuned for your favs dressed to the nines. Oh, and let’s not forget about the horse racing! The theme for this years event is “show me the honey.” See how many you can spot who stuck to the theme. Beautiful day out in Durban today. Final touches are being done to the set ups. #HDJ2022

IOL Lifestyle is on the ground to bring you all the action#HDJ2022 pic.twitter.com/TjjHLNqovV — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 2, 2022

5 precautions to take when attending the Hollywoodbets Durban July Usually, at big events like this, thieves are always on the lookout. Do not become a victim. Read more here.

Ready, steady, go! By Oluthando Keteyi Greyville racecourse is buzzing with excitement at the HollywoodBets Durban July as the event is now once again a public affair.

This year's theme is ‘Show Me The Honey’ and the fashionistas are making their way in batches to the highly anticipated event. Cameras are clicking away, and the fashionistas are making sure to strike poses that show off their designer ensembles. Hats and feathers seem to be a common theme so far with outfits screaming drama.

The weather is looking great, promising a great day filled with horse racing actions but all eyes will be on the fashion competition. Marquees are doing the finishing touches to their set up and it is evident that no expense was spared. Each marquee will offer a different VIP experience for each person attending. Famous faces, like Nomzamo Mbatha, Donovan Goliath, Ayanda Thabethe have already made their appearances.

And more are expected to be spotted but in their true fashion, they are expected to make their dramatic fashionable late arrivals. Young designer Hlengiwe Swazi from Zulu Madam shows us her interpretation of this year’s theme Show Me The Honey 🐝🍯 #HDJ2022 - ZM pic.twitter.com/0GD8T1KKZv — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 2, 2022

The dramatic hat stakes are high this year Desireé Surendorff dressed by Melissa Scandurra Hat made entiely from paper cups by Luzipho Creations