Saturday, July 2, 2022

LIVE BLOG: Fashion and horse racing at Hollywoodbets Durban July

Lindo Mathebula from Liindo M Creations. Pictures: IOL Lifestyle

Published 1h ago

It’s the Durban July weekend and everyone is in high spirits.

The IOL Lifestyle team is reporting live from the event.

Stay tuned for your favs dressed to the nines. Oh, and let’s not forget about the horse racing!

The theme for this years event is “show me the honey.” See how many you can spot who stuck to the theme.

5 precautions to take when attending the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Usually, at big events like this, thieves are always on the lookout. Do not become a victim.

Read more here.

Ready, steady, go!

By Oluthando Keteyi

Greyville racecourse is buzzing with excitement at the HollywoodBets Durban July as the event is now once again a public affair.

This year's theme is ‘Show Me The Honey’ and the fashionistas are making their way in batches to the highly anticipated event.

Cameras are clicking away, and the fashionistas are making sure to strike poses that show off their designer ensembles.

Hats and feathers seem to be a common theme so far with outfits screaming drama.

The weather is looking great, promising a great day filled with horse racing actions but all eyes will be on the fashion competition.

Marquees are doing the finishing touches to their set up and it is evident that no expense was spared. Each marquee will offer a different VIP experience for each person attending.

Famous faces, like Nomzamo Mbatha, Donovan Goliath, Ayanda Thabethe have already made their appearances.

And more are expected to be spotted but in their true fashion, they are expected to make their dramatic fashionable late arrivals.

The dramatic hat stakes are high this year

Desireé Surendorff dressed by Melissa Scandurra

Hat made entiely from paper cups by Luzipho Creations

Lorna Armoogam dressed in Judaine Naidoo

Bongeka Shabalala

Coming in hot on the red carpet

Show us the honey

DJ Tira having fun with the theme, and looking dapper as always.

