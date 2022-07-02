LIVE BLOG: Fashion and horse racing at Hollywoodbets Durban July

It’s the Durban July weekend and everyone is in high spirits.
The IOL Lifestyle team is reporting live from the event.
Stay tuned for your favs dressed to the nines. Oh, and let’s not forget about the horse racing!
The theme for this years event is “show me the honey.” See how many you can spot who stuck to the theme.
Beautiful day out in Durban today. Final touches are being done to the set ups. #HDJ2022— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 2, 2022
IOL Lifestyle is on the ground to bring you all the action#HDJ2022 pic.twitter.com/TjjHLNqovV
Ready, steady, go!
By Oluthando Keteyi
Greyville racecourse is buzzing with excitement at the HollywoodBets Durban July as the event is now once again a public affair.
This year's theme is ‘Show Me The Honey’ and the fashionistas are making their way in batches to the highly anticipated event.
Cameras are clicking away, and the fashionistas are making sure to strike poses that show off their designer ensembles.
Hats and feathers seem to be a common theme so far with outfits screaming drama.
The weather is looking great, promising a great day filled with horse racing actions but all eyes will be on the fashion competition.
Marquees are doing the finishing touches to their set up and it is evident that no expense was spared. Each marquee will offer a different VIP experience for each person attending.
Famous faces, like Nomzamo Mbatha, Donovan Goliath, Ayanda Thabethe have already made their appearances.
And more are expected to be spotted but in their true fashion, they are expected to make their dramatic fashionable late arrivals.
Young designer Hlengiwe Swazi from Zulu Madam shows us her interpretation of this year’s theme Show Me The Honey 🐝🍯 #HDJ2022 - ZM pic.twitter.com/0GD8T1KKZv— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 2, 2022
The dramatic hat stakes are high this year
Coming in hot on the red carpet
Strap it up baby! Lorna Armogaam dressed by Chatsworth designer Juadine Naidoo, who made the outfit this morning. #HDJ2022 #ShowMeYourHoney #durbanjuly2022 pic.twitter.com/qFHqT3J3CB— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 2, 2022
Show us the honey
Designers who have arrived at the Greyville Racecourse, showing off their creativity. #HDJ2022 #ShowMeYourHoney #durbanjuly2022 pic.twitter.com/gnJiGribxx— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 2, 2022
Lindo, looks stunning and regal in her African design. We love to see. #HDJ2022 🐝🍯 ZM pic.twitter.com/wgiA5jIc5S— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 2, 2022
Denelle Ince and Josh Jacobs, dressed in Lordes by Leona Adam @lordes_official_ @joshua. #durbanjuly2022 #HDJ2022 #ShowMeYourHoney pic.twitter.com/naViBHJ73l— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 2, 2022
DJ Tira having fun with the theme, and looking dapper as always.
eThekwini party maker @DJTira arrives at the Greyville Racecourse dressed by @HouseOfOle #HDJ2022 #durbanjuly2022 #ShowMeYourHoney pic.twitter.com/YwkQl6AMQA— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 2, 2022