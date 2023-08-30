LOOK: Focalistic reveals new billboard in Garankuwa ahead of landmark one-man show

After spending much of the past two years travelling and performing all across the world as arguably amapiano’s most globally visible act, Focalistic has largely focused his attention on the local market in recent months. As part of his ongoing efforts to rally support back home, the award-winning amapiano star is set to headline his very own major one-man show, Straata Nation Address, on September 16 at Pretoria’s Botanical Gardens.

Ahead of the landmark show, the ‘Ke Star’ revealed that he’d put up a ‘Straata Nation Address’ billboard in support of the upcoming show at Garankuwa Taxi Rank, which is in his hometown. “Special Billboard Reveal in my hood 🥲❤️ This is one is for the family!!! GARANKUWA TAXI RANK ABOUT TO SEE US EVERY DAY!! Hope my Pops in the sky is PROUD 🥲 ❤️ #StraataNationAddress Phase 2 Tickets Sold Out!!” “Phase 3 tickets OUT NOW and goiiiing. Link in bio! I can't wait to see all of you beautiful people with me making HISTORY ka Di 16 September, Botanical Gardens 🦅🚨 @webtickets 📷🎥: @artvillain_”

Ahead of the billboard reveal, Focalistic also announced a new competition for up-and-coming artists to win a chance to perform at his show.